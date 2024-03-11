'May She Rest in Peace': Donald Trump Reignites Feud With Megyn Kelly During Campaign Rally
Donald Trump reignited his feud with Megyn Kelly by slamming her during a recent campaign rally in Rome, Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Saturday, Trump, 77, told a crowd of supporters that the former Fox News host was "making a career" out of "pretending" to like him.
The feud between the ex-president and political pundit dates back to a 2015 GOP presidential debate, in which moderator Kelly pressed Trump on his treatment of women.
Despite Kelly praising Trump in recent years, the 77-year-old appears to hold a grudge against her.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Megyn Kelly. May she rest in peace," Trump said, drawing laughter from the Rome crowd. "She’s sort of making a career by pretending she likes me."
"They asked me that horrible, horrible question, remember?" the ex-president said, recalling the SiriusXM radio host's opening question at the 2015 debate. "And I said, 'Oh, am I dead?' That’s the first question I ever got."
- Donald Trump Slams 'Nasty' Megyn Kelly After Hardball Interview About Classified Documents: 'She Became Nastier All of a Sudden'
- Donald Trump, 77, Blasts 'Biggest Loser' Megyn Kelly After She Questioned His Age and Cognitive Ability
- 'Bored' Megyn Kelly Feel Asleep Watching Donald Trump's 'Low Energy' 2024 Announcement
Back in 2015, Kelly began the debate by questioning Trump's past remarks about women.
"You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals," Kelly asked. "Does that sound to you like the temperament of a man we should elect as president?"
The question didn't sit well with Trump and he launched a series of attacks aimed at her immediately after the debate.
Trump branded the former news host a "bimbo" and claimed she "had blood coming out of her eyes, or blood coming out of her wherever."
While Kelly said at a Turning Point USA conference in July 2023 that her past differences with Trump were "under the bridge" and offered additional praise for him, the ex-president has been less forgiving.
Shortly after Trump's interview with Kelly, he blasted her at a campaign rally in Iowa.
"She became nastier all of a sudden," Trump said last year. "She was pretty nasty, didn’t you think, anyone that watched it."
Trump appeared upset at Kelly for asking about his handling of missing classified documents.
Kelly pressed the ex-president on his lawyers claiming all of the documents had been turned over, only for federal agents to find a treasure trove of boxes containing highly classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.