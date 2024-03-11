Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Rages in 11 PM Rant Demanding All Criminal Charges Be Dropped ‘Immediately’ Hours After Meltdown Over Oscars

donald trump rants pm truth social criminal cases hours after attacking jimmy kimmel abc oscars performance
Source: MEGA

Trump went OFF.

By:

Mar. 11 2024, Published 9:50 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump publicly attacked Jimmy Kimmels performance during the Oscars telecast while watching the show — and then unleashed another rant only hours later.

On Sunday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to call out Kimmell.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump rants pm truth social criminal cases hours after attacking jimmy kimmel abc oscars performance
Source: MEGA

Trump called out Kimmel while he was hosting the Oscars.

He said, “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC “talent,” George Slopanopoulos.”

Trump added, “He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths.”

Article continues below advertisement

On the stage, Kimmel read the message to the audience. He said, “Well, thank you, President Trump.”

“Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still up — isn’t it past your jail time?” Kimmel added.

donald trump rants pm truth social criminal cases hours after attacking jimmy kimmel abc oscars performance
Source: MEGA

Kimmel fired back at Trump while on stage.

Article continues below advertisement

After the show ended, Trump signed back into his Truth Social account to attack Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the criminal charges he faces in Georgia.

Trump focused on Willis’ secret relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade — which he believed meant the charges should be dropped.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
donald trump rants pm truth social criminal cases hours after attacking jimmy kimmel abc oscars performance
Source: MEGA

Trump then logged back onto Truth Social for another rant.

Article continues below advertisement

The ex-president asked his followers, “How can Fani Willis possibly oversee a case which is completely compromised and fraudulently brought by her and her highly paid lover?”

He continued, “She NEVER paid cash as a reimbursement to him. If she did, where did she get the cash, an even bigger problem? She lied in order to get out of a problem.”

donald trump rants pm truth social criminal cases hours after attacking jimmy kimmel abc oscars performance
Source: MEGA

The duo have had beef for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“Very easy to prove! Everything should be immediately dropped and let the American Patriots “go home.” Absolve them all from this terrible, and totally disproven, Witch Hunt! ELECTION INTERFERENCE in conjunction with the Crooked Joe Biden DOJ and White House!” he told his supporters.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.