Donald Trump Rages in 11 PM Rant Demanding All Criminal Charges Be Dropped ‘Immediately’ Hours After Meltdown Over Oscars
Donald Trump publicly attacked Jimmy Kimmel’s performance during the Oscars telecast while watching the show — and then unleashed another rant only hours later.
On Sunday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to call out Kimmell.
He said, “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC “talent,” George Slopanopoulos.”
Trump added, “He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths.”
On the stage, Kimmel read the message to the audience. He said, “Well, thank you, President Trump.”
“Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still up — isn’t it past your jail time?” Kimmel added.
After the show ended, Trump signed back into his Truth Social account to attack Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the criminal charges he faces in Georgia.
Trump focused on Willis’ secret relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade — which he believed meant the charges should be dropped.
The ex-president asked his followers, “How can Fani Willis possibly oversee a case which is completely compromised and fraudulently brought by her and her highly paid lover?”
He continued, “She NEVER paid cash as a reimbursement to him. If she did, where did she get the cash, an even bigger problem? She lied in order to get out of a problem.”
“Very easy to prove! Everything should be immediately dropped and let the American Patriots “go home.” Absolve them all from this terrible, and totally disproven, Witch Hunt! ELECTION INTERFERENCE in conjunction with the Crooked Joe Biden DOJ and White House!” he told his supporters.