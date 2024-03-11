WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Donald Trump After Harsh Oscars Review — 'Isn't It Past Your Jail Time?'
Jimmy Kimmel fired back at Donald Trump this weekend after the embattled ex-president left the 96th Annual Academy Awards host a harsh performance review, RadarOnline.com can report.
Kimmel, who hosted this year’s Oscars from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, threw shade at Trump shortly before the awards show ended.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host took to the Oscars stage shortly before the award for Best Picture and asked if he could read a review left by one unamused Oscars viewer – a viewer who turned out to be ex-President Trump.
“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars,” Trump wrote on Truth Social and Kimmel recited on Sunday night. “His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be.”
“Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos,” the former president continued. “He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous.”
“Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years - Disjointed, boring, and very unfair,” Trump wrote further. “Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths.”
“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the 45th president concluded his Oscars review.
Kimmel used the opportunity to fire back at Trump and, after having the Oscars audience guess who wrote the harsh performance review, went on to joke about the ex-president’s recent spate of court appearances and legal woes.
“See if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social,” Kimmel quipped. “Thank you, President Trump.”
“Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still up,” Kimmel continued. “Isn’t it past your jail time?”
“He’s focused on the important stuff for sure,” the Academy Awards host concluded.
Meanwhile, ex-President Trump was not the only disappointed viewer to tune into the Oscars on Sunday to see which of this year’s biggest Hollywood stars won what awards.
Several viewers rushed to X and other social media platforms to complain about Kimmel’s performance – while others defended ex-President Trump.
“The only laugh Jimmy Kimmel got all night was making something political,” one X user complained.
“Such a dumba--,” wrote another Trump supporter. “These Hollywood guys are slaves to the Dem party. Trump is gonna win and Kimmel just has that face you want to lamp.”
“In ten years, nobody will know who Jim was, but Trump will be in consideration for Mount Rushmore,” a third Trump supporter wrote shortly after the Oscars ended on Sunday night.