WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Donald Trump After Harsh Oscars Review — 'Isn't It Past Your Jail Time?'

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host took to the Oscars stage shortly before the award for Best Picture and asked if he could read a review left by one unamused Oscars viewer – a viewer who turned out to be ex-President Trump.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars,” Trump wrote on Truth Social and Kimmel recited on Sunday night. “His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be.”