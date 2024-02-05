Your tip
News > Donald Trump

Setting the Record Straight: Jack Smith Slams Donald Trump's 'Inaccurate and Distorted' Narrative of Classified Docs Case

Special Counsel Jack Smith shot down Donald Trump’s “pervasively false narrative” surrounding the classified documents case.

Feb. 5 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Special Counsel Jack Smith shot down Donald Trump’s “pervasively false narrative” surrounding the classified documents case in a scathing filing over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Smith indicted Trump on 37 counts connected to suspected violations of the Espionage Act in June 2023, the special counsel responded to several of the ex-president’s latest motions in a filing on Friday.

While the entire filing came to 67 pages, Smith dedicated a surprising 15 of those pages to “debunking” Trump’s “inaccurate and distorted picture” of the Espionage Act case.

“Before turning to those arguments, it is necessary to set the record straight on the underlying facts that led to this prosecution because the defendants’ motion paints an inaccurate and distorted picture of events,” Smith wrote.

The special counsel then went on to argue that Trump and his team have worked to “cast a cloud of suspicion” over the classified documents investigation by “cherry picking exhibits and selectively quoting” certain evidence to “put a nefarious gloss on innocuous events.”

“The defendants rely on a pervasively false narrative of the investigation’s origins,” Smith charged. “Their apparent aim is to cast a cloud of suspicion over responsible actions by government officials diligently doing their jobs.”

“The defendants’ insinuations have scant factual or legal relevance to their discovery requests, but they should not stand uncorrected,” he continued in Friday’s 67-page filing.

“To develop its counternarrative, the defendants cherry-pick exhibits and selectively quote from documents that the Government itself produced in discovery, putting a nefarious gloss on innocuous events.”

Smith then dedicated several pages to outlining the order of events that led to the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in August 2022 and the ex-president’s subsequent arrest and arraignment in Florida in June 2023.

“As the exhibits and an accurate timeline attest, the defendants’ narrative overlooks the fact that various federal agencies confronted, and appropriately responded to, an extraordinary situation resulting entirely from the defendants’ conduct,” the special counsel explained.

“That is hardly surprising, and it in no way, shape, or form supports the hyperbolic claim of ‘politically motivated operatives’ launching a ‘crusade against President Trump,’” he continued.

“The defendants’ legal problems are solely of their own making.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was indicted on charges connected to alleged violations of the Espionage Act in June.

The 45th president was charged with 37 felony counts – including conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing a document or record, and willful retention of national defense information.

The charges stemmed from Trump’s decision to take classified documents with him from the White House upon his departure from office in January 2021.

Trump has regularly denied any wrongdoing in connection to the case.

A spokesperson for the ex-president claimed that the ongoing classified documents case is “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt” by President Joe Biden and the Justice Department “to harass President Trump and those around him” ahead of the 2024 presidential election in November.

