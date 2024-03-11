Your tip
'He Did Some Good Things': Donald Trump Accused of Praising Adolf Hitler During Talk With Ex-Chief of Staff John Kelly

Mar. 11 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump was once again accused of praising Adolf Hitler and once saying that the infamous Nazi leader “did some good things” despite killing 11 million people in the Holocaust, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In another development to come after ex-President Trump was accused of repeating Hitleresque rhetoric last year, the ex-president’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, revealed that Trump allegedly praised Hitler during a private meeting.

Kelly spoke to CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Monday morning shortly after Trump met with the infamous Hungarian prime minister and autocrat Viktor Orbán.

According to Kelly, Trump insisted that Hitler “did some good things” and argued that the Nazi leader “rebuilt [Germany’s] economy” following World War One. Trump also reportedly admired the loyalty that Hitler received from his officers.

“He said: Well, but Hitler did some good things,” Kelly told Sciutto on Monday morning. “I said: Well, what? And he said: Well, [Hitler] rebuilt the economy.”

“But what did he do with that rebuilt economy?” Kelly continued. “He turned it against his own people and against the world. And I said: Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing.”

“I mean, Mussolini was a great guy in comparison,” Trump’s former chief of staff added.

Kelly also expressed disbelief that Trump overlooked the Holocaust and the “400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater” during World War Two.

“It’s pretty hard to believe he missed the Holocaust, though, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater,” Kelly admitted. “But I think it’s more, again, the tough guy thing.”

Trump’s alleged admiration for Hitler continued, and the now ex-president apparently “admired” the Nazi leader and the loyalty that Hitler received before his suicide in April 1945.

“He would ask about the loyalty issues and about how, when I pointed out to him the German generals as a group were not loyal to him, and in fact tried to assassinate him a few times, and he didn’t know that,” Kelly recalled during his interview with Sciutto this week.

“He truly believed, when he brought us generals in, that we would be loyal,” Kelly continued. “That we would do anything he wanted us to do.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, that would not be the first time Trump was accused of praising Adolf Hitler.

The embattled ex-president was already accused of echoing Hitleresque rhetoric last year during several campaign rallies when he referred to his political enemies as “vermin” and claimed that immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.”

Trump also recently praised other fascist figures – including Chinese leader Xi Jinping, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Flash forward to this weekend, and Trump praised Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orbán. He called the Hungarian prime minister “the boss” and “a great leader” and argued that “nobody is better, smarter, or a better leader” than Orbán.

“There’s nobody that’s better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orbán,” Trump said on Friday. “He’s the boss and he’s a great leader, fantastic leader. In Europe and around the world, they respect him.”

