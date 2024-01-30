'Could Win Trump the Election': Megyn Kelly Slams E. Jean Carroll's Press Tour After $83 Million Defamation Award

Kelly issued the statement on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a video clip from Monday's edition of the show with Carroll and her attorneys, Roberta Kaplan and Shawn Crowley.

"This is the kind of clip that could win Trump the election," Kelly captioned her post of the video clip, in which Maddow questions Carroll about earlier comments she made regarding how she plans to spend the multimillion defamation award.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.