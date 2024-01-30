'Could Win Trump the Election': Megyn Kelly Slams E. Jean Carroll's Press Tour After $83 Million Defamation Award
Megyn Kelly weighed in on E. Jean Carroll's victory lap press tour after a Manhattan jury ordered Donald Trump to pay the former magazine columnist $83.3 million in defamation damages on Friday.
Kelly trashed Carroll's interview on MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show as the type of media highlight that "could win Trump the election," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly issued the statement on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a video clip from Monday's edition of the show with Carroll and her attorneys, Roberta Kaplan and Shawn Crowley.
"This is the kind of clip that could win Trump the election," Kelly captioned her post of the video clip, in which Maddow questions Carroll about earlier comments she made regarding how she plans to spend the multimillion defamation award.
"You’ve talked about using some of Trump’s money that you’re about to get to help shore up women’s rights. Do you know what that might be? What that might look like?" the MSNBC host asked.
"Yes, Rachel! Yes! I have such, such great ideas for all the good I’m gonna do with this money," Carroll enthusiastically replied. "First thing, Rachel, you and I are going to go shopping."
"We’re going to get completely new wardrobes, new shoes, a motorcycle for Crowley, a new fishing rod for Robbie," Carroll said in a cheeky tone, drawing laughs from the MSNBC host and her attorneys.
"Rachel, what do you want? Penthouse? It’s yours, Rachel!" Carroll continued as Maddow shook her head. "Penthouse and, uh, France? You want France? You wanna go fishing in France? No? Oh, alright."
Crowley jumped in and insisted, "That's a joke."
Kelly presumably made the argument against Carroll's gleeful remarks in a nod to the ex-president's history of campaigning off his legal woes.
Despite grand juries voting to indict Trump in four separate cases, the GOP frontrunner managed to successfully twist reality and present his 91 criminal charges to his base as "election interference" from top political opponent President Joe Biden, who does not influence the cases.
Trump similarly pushed Carroll's first civil trial, in which she accused him of rape and defamation, as well as her most recent defamation trial over comments he made against her.
Trump's self-victimization has proven a reliable campaign strategy. After Trump's arrest in his criminal case regarding missing classified documents, the Trump '24 campaign fired off an email to supporters asking for donations.
"Friend, Reports state that I could receive a maximum sentence of 400 YEARS IN PRISON despite being a totally innocent man," the first line of the email read. "I honestly cannot believe I just typed those words to you."
"It sounds like something Stalin or Mao did to eliminate their opposition," the email continued, hinting at the Democrat president. "But instead, it’s happening here in America. Communism has finally come to our shores."