Donald Trump Claims He's Been Treated Worse Than Abraham Lincoln, Downplaying the Civil War
Former President Donald Trump faced backlash after downplaying the significance of the Civil War and claiming that he has been treated worse than any other president in American history during a rally in Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While addressing his supporters, the Republican frontrunner sarcastically remarked, "People say, how do you do it, sir? How do you do it? If you had it to do again, would you do it? Because, you know, in history, they say the president that was treated the worst was Abraham Lincoln. But he had the Civil War, you know. So he had a little Civil War going, Abraham Lincoln."
Trump went on to mention other presidents who he believes were also treated poorly, stating, "[Andrew] Jackson was treated very badly, and a couple of others were treated awful."
"Andrew Jackson, he was treated very badly, and a few others, and I haven't seen the new list. But if I'm not number one over Abraham Lincoln, I will be very disappointed because I don't believe any president has ever been [treated worse]. And they do that because their policies can't work," he told his supporters. "This is the only way."
Trump has faced significant legal challenges since leaving office. He has been indicted four times in four different jurisdictions for 91 alleged crimes, including mishandling classified material and attempting to overturn the election results.
If Trump is found guilty of every charge against him, he could face a sentence that adds up to over 300 years in prison and could make him ineligible to run as the Republican candidate for president in 2024.
The former president's remarks have sparked widespread criticism and debate.
Many historians and political experts argue that comparing one's treatment to that of Lincoln, who led the country through one of its most tumultuous periods in history, is both inappropriate and inaccurate.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, two out of five Americans believe the country is heading towards another civil war in the next decade.
The figure was included in a recent survey by the Economist and YouGov. The poll asked people about the changing political climate.
According to the survey, about 66 percent of people said the political division in the country has gotten worse since the start of 2021. A mere 8 percent said that the country has grown less divided.
Republicans were more likely than Democrats to believe that the country is headed for division.