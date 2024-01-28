Donald Trump Claims He's Been Treated Worse Than Abraham Lincoln, Downplaying the Civil War

While addressing his supporters, the Republican frontrunner sarcastically remarked, "People say, how do you do it, sir? How do you do it? If you had it to do again, would you do it? Because, you know, in history, they say the president that was treated the worst was Abraham Lincoln. But he had the Civil War, you know. So he had a little Civil War going, Abraham Lincoln."

Trump went on to mention other presidents who he believes were also treated poorly, stating, "[Andrew] Jackson was treated very badly, and a couple of others were treated awful."

"Andrew Jackson, he was treated very badly, and a few others, and I haven't seen the new list. But if I'm not number one over Abraham Lincoln, I will be very disappointed because I don't believe any president has ever been [treated worse]. And they do that because their policies can't work," he told his supporters. "This is the only way."