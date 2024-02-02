Indicted Trump Valet Walt Nauta Was Accused of Sexual Misconduct and Fired From White House Before Ex-prez Hired Him at Mar-a-Lago: Report

Donald Trump’s valet-turned-co-defendant, Walt Nauta, was accused of sexual misconduct and booted from the White House shortly before he started working for the ex-president at Mar-a-Lago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come after both Trump and Nauta were indicted on federal charges connected to the classified documents case in Florida in June, it was revealed that Nauta was fired from the White House due to several sexual misconduct allegations.