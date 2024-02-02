Indicted Trump Valet Walt Nauta Was Accused of Sexual Misconduct and Fired From White House Before Ex-prez Hired Him at Mar-a-Lago: Report
Donald Trump’s valet-turned-co-defendant, Walt Nauta, was accused of sexual misconduct and booted from the White House shortly before he started working for the ex-president at Mar-a-Lago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come after both Trump and Nauta were indicted on federal charges connected to the classified documents case in Florida in June, it was revealed that Nauta was fired from the White House due to several sexual misconduct allegations.
According to a new bombshell report by Daily Beast, Nauta was stripped of his White House security clearance in the summer of 2021 and escorted from the White House grounds.
The married 40-year-old Navy enlistee previously served with the White House Presidential Support Detail since 2012.
The outlet also revealed that Nauta decided to retire from the Navy in September 2021 – a move that came shortly after Nauta accepted an opportunity to work directly for Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
It has now been revealed that Nauta was booted from his role at the White House due to sexual misconduct allegations launched against the valet by at least three women who also worked at the White House.
The sexual misconduct allegations against Nauta reportedly included incidents of revenge porn, fraternization, adultery, and harassment – all of which allegedly occurred during Nauta’s time as Trump’s White House valet.
According to Daily Beast, Nauta engaged in “abusive relationships” with his accusers.
He also allegedly threatened to release nude photographs of several of his purported victims.
It is unclear whether the White House or Navy ever charged Nauta with any misconduct violations – although he was reportedly escorted from the White House on the same day that he admitted to the relationships during an interview regarding the matter.
- Trump Body Man Will Be 'Star Witness' in Classified Documents Criminal Case: Walt Nauta Admitted to Feds He ‘Moved Boxes Under the Direction’ of Ex-Prez
- Caught on Camera: Trump Cozies Up to Alleged Classified Documents Co-Conspirator Walt Nauta in Philadelphia — Despite Judge's Order NOT to Discuss Case
- Trump’s Lawyers Don’t See Top Aide Walt Nauta as a 'Threat to Turn’ as It’s Revealed Ex-Prez is Keeping Alleged Co-conspirator Close
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Nauta ultimately joined Trump at Mar-a-Lago in September 2021.
Flash forward to June 2023, and Nauta was indicted alongside Trump in connection to his alleged involvement in the federal classified documents case against the ex-president.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I have just learned that the 'Thugs' from the Department of Injustice will be Indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide," Trump announced in June.
"He has done a fantastic job! They are trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say bad things about 'Trump,’” the embattled ex-president continued.
“He is strong, brave, and a Great Patriot,” Trump concluded the June 2023 post. “The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!"
Nauta pleaded not guilty to conspiring with the former president to obstruct the investigation into the possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago in August.
Trump and Nauta’s trial in connection to the classified documents case is currently scheduled to kick off in May.