'Of Course They Did': Donald Trump Admits Mar-a-Lago Staffers 'Saw Papers and Boxes' Related to Stolen Classified Documents Case
Embattled ex-president Donald Trump trashed a "breaking" news report from CNN on Mar-a-Lago employees turning on him in special counsel Jack Smith's election interference case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Trump raged on Truth Social about the exclusive CNN report, he shamelessly admitted that "of course" Mar-a-Lago employees "saw papers and boxes" that were transported from the White House.
Trump's facepalm moment followed the report from Paula Reid and Katelyn Polantz that aired at the top of Anderson Cooper's AC360.
While the left-leaning network promoted the segment as "breaking" news, the report covered the possibility that former employees "may" turn on the ex-president.
Nonetheless, the piece included information on "Mar-a-Lago staffers and contract workers who federal prosecutors may call to testify against former President Donald Trump and his two co-defendants at their upcoming criminal trial in Florida, according to multiple people familiar with the investigation."
Per usual, Trump took great offense to the report and appeared to make a Freudian slip as he attacked the network.
"Fake News CNN just did a story, leaked by Deranged Prosecutor Jack Smith and his massive team of Radical Left Lunatics, that various people saw papers and boxes at Mar-a-Lago. Of course they did!" Trump began his post.
"They may have been the boxes etc. that were openly and plainly brought from the White House, as is my right under the Presidential Records Act."
Trump added that he "even supplied, upon request, Security Tapes to these Election Interfering Thugs."
"Is this really 'Breaking News?' No, it’s 'Breaking Fake News,'" the outraged defendant said as he attempted to deflect attention from his possession of missing and classified documents onto President Joe Biden.
Trump rummaged around his tired old bag of insults and excuses as he whined about Biden not being charged over boxes found in the garage of his Delaware home or his office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.
"Deranged Jack Smith has spent over $100,000,000 investigating me on this phony Russia, Russia, Russia, type Scam. How much $’s have they spent investigating Crooked Joe on his much bigger boxes deal?" Trump concluded his post.
It should be noted that both Biden and former Trump V.P. Mike Pence were investigated after documents were found in the possession, however, neither were charged.
The major differences in Trump's case is the volume of documents found at Mar-a-Lago, which were in the thousands as compared to dozens between Biden and Pence, as well as repeated attempts by the National Archives to recover the materials.
Most importantly, the Mar-a-Lago documents included top-secret and classified materials related to national security, nuclear codes, and foreign affairs.