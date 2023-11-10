'Of Course They Did': Donald Trump Admits Mar-a-Lago Staffers 'Saw Papers and Boxes' Related to Stolen Classified Documents Case

Trump's facepalm moment followed the report from Paula Reid and Katelyn Polantz that aired at the top of Anderson Cooper's AC360.

While the left-leaning network promoted the segment as "breaking" news, the report covered the possibility that former employees "may" turn on the ex-president.

Nonetheless, the piece included information on "Mar-a-Lago staffers and contract workers who federal prosecutors may call to testify against former President Donald Trump and his two co-defendants at their upcoming criminal trial in Florida, according to multiple people familiar with the investigation."