Home > Exclusives > Lizzo Exclusive New Details: Lizzo's Dancer Recalls 'Disgusting' Moment She 'Lost Control of Bladder' and Soiled Herself Out of Fear She'd Lose Her Job Source: MEGA Lizzo is being sued by several ex-dancers. By: Whitney Vasquez Nov. 10 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

One of Lizzo's dancers is giving more details about the alleged hostile work environment she experienced while being in the presence of the pop star — including the "disgusting" moment she soiled herself during re-auditions. In new court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Arianna Davis, who was cast in the first season of Watch Out For The Big Grrrls and went on to tour with Lizzo, said the dance cast was forced to "re-audition to save our jobs" in or around April 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The accusers claim that Lizzo fostered a hyper-sexual and hostile work environment.

"I was incredibly nervous. We were required to dance the 90-minute show from top to bottom. Lizzo was sitting, facing the stage, watching the dancers re-audition," Davis said in her declaration filed on Wednesday. She claimed she was "under the impression" the dancers "could not take a break and leave the stage area." Davis also said she was fearful of "missing a cue and being fired." That's when she detailed the embarrassing moment she soiled herself in front of Lizzo.

Article continues below advertisement

"However, I began to feel that I needed to use the restroom, but I was afraid that if I left the stage I would be fired. I continued on as long as I could, but I eventually lost control of my bladder," Davis recalled. "I continued to dance in my soiled clothes. I felt disgusting, but I couldn't show it on my face or in my movement, for I continued to fear losing my job."

Source: MEGA "However, I began to feel that I needed to use the restroom, but I was afraid that if I left the stage I would be fired. I continued on as long as I could, but I eventually lost control of my bladder," the dancer claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Davis said there was finally a moment where dancers could go off-stage and do a costume change. "During this time, I hurried backstage with the intention of changing into clean clothes. However, I realized that I had no additional clothes to change into," the docs read.

Saying she was "distressed," Davis claimed she told the other dancers about her embarrassing situation. While some of them allegedly "offered their jackets to help cover me up," another dancer ran to the wardrobe department. "She came back with a pair of see-through shorts," Davis, who described herself as religious and a virgin, stated in the docs. "I was mortified, but I had to put them on because my cue to go back on stage was coming up." It only got worse from there, she claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The dancer said she was eventually fired by Lizzo "in front of everyone."

"I swiftly ran to the nearest bathroom, wiped myself off, and put on the pair of see-through shorts. I continued the rest of the show exposed from the waist down. I had no underwear on, and anyone could see my behind and my torso," Davis alleged. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement

The dancer said she was "extremely uncomfortable" doing the choreography in the see-through shorts and was "afraid of the stares from the male crew members." Davis claimed that after the re-audition, Lizzo "simply got up and left the stage," but her choreographer, Tanisha Scott, suggested she change into something else. That's when she was allegedly forced to relive the humiliating moment.

Source: MEGA The singer has denied all the allegations against her.

Article continues below advertisement

"I then had to explain to her that I could not, as I had urinated in my other clothes," the docs read. Davis said she was eventually fired in May after Lizzo and her team discovered she had secretly recorded one of their meetings. According to Davis, Lizzo "cursed at me and said that I f------ up big time." The dancer claimed that the singer and her dance captain "took turns berating me in front of everybody. Lizzo ultimately fired me in front of everyone."

Davis joined several of her fellow dancers in a lawsuit against Lizzo, alleging they were forced to endure a sexually charged and hostile work environment and were weight-shamed during their employment. Lizzo has denied the allegations.

Powered by RedCircle