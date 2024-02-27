'Please Steal Every Dollar You Can': Ex-Clinton Strategist Believes Lara Trump Will Use All of RNC's Funds to Help Donald's Campaign

“These people want to be stolen from,” Carville said about Donald Trump's supporters. “That’s the long and short of it. The people that give Trump money or the RNC money are begging to be stolen from. And Trump is going to accommodate them. They’re very blunt and very upfront about what they doing.”

Lara participated in her father-in-law's campaign for the Trump-Pence Women's Empowerment Tour, and before helping their 2016 campaign, the mom-of-two worked as a television producer.

“I know a lot of Republicans, friends of mine from my days in Washington, who think that Trump is siphoning off all of the money from the congressional candidates, the Senate candidates, the gubernatorial candidates,” Carville said. “And you know something? They’re right. Please put Lara Trump over there! Please steal every dollar you can get!”