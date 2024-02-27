'Please Steal Every Dollar You Can': Ex-Clinton Strategist Believes Lara Trump Will Use All of RNC's Funds to Help Donald's Campaign
Lara Trump's pending RNC appointment has recieved a significant amount of attention, and political strategist James Carville joked about the former first-daughter-in-law's potential role. The Democrat spoke with Jen Psaki on Inside With Jen Psaki about Trump's career.
“These people want to be stolen from,” Carville said about Donald Trump's supporters. “That’s the long and short of it. The people that give Trump money or the RNC money are begging to be stolen from. And Trump is going to accommodate them. They’re very blunt and very upfront about what they doing.”
Lara participated in her father-in-law's campaign for the Trump-Pence Women's Empowerment Tour, and before helping their 2016 campaign, the mom-of-two worked as a television producer.
“I know a lot of Republicans, friends of mine from my days in Washington, who think that Trump is siphoning off all of the money from the congressional candidates, the Senate candidates, the gubernatorial candidates,” Carville said. “And you know something? They’re right. Please put Lara Trump over there! Please steal every dollar you can get!”
Recently, Lara faced pushback after she raved about her children's unique bedtime ritual.
"Every night, Eric and I have a tradition. We stop whatever we have going on and we do bedtime with our kids," Trump said at CPAC. "And while they say their prayers and the Pledge of Allegiance, of course, I often think to myself: What kind of country will they live in in 10, 20, or 30 years? What kind of country are we creating for our children and grandchildren?"
- Lara Trump Claims the Country is in its 'Darkest' Days at CPAC, Attendees Say 'Evil' Joe Biden Needs to Go
- ‘Can’t Remember His Wife’s Name’: Joe Biden Mocks Ex-President For Mistakenly Calling Melania ‘Mercedes’
- 'Donald Trump Doesn't Know Putin': Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Slams Ex-president
The North Carolina State University alum hoped her little ones would be proud of their citizenship.
"I want my son to be proud of who he is. I want him to know that it’s ok to be a patriot. It’s ok to love God, and it is ok to be a strong, masculine man," Lara told the crowd.
"I want my daughter to always feel safe here in America wherever she goes. I want her to play sports on an equal footing with her peers, which means competing against other biological girls," she continued to rant. "I want her to understand that in the United States of America, we get ahead and succeed based on merit, and merit alone. I will never raise her for one second on the poison and lie of identity politics."
The matriarch later took jabs at the desire for racial sensitivity and history to be included in American schools.
"Whether it’s being forced to attend schools that continue to fail them, or kids indoctrinated with Critical Race Theory, or the fabricated nation that you can change your gender like you can change your shoes, we must remember it is up to us and us alone to protect them because our political leaders have proven they cannot do that job," she stressed.
"Children are a clean slate. They represent everything that’s good in this world: innocence, curiosity, a love for all regardless of race, gender or anything else," she concluded. "And shame on anyone who tries to steal that from them," the blonde added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Twitter users scoffed at her speech.
"That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard. And if it is true, that’s not the flex that she thinks it is," one user wrote. "Imagine mentioning to friends or on a first date that you used to say the pledge of allegiance before going to sleep when you were young."
"First of all, I seriously doubt it," another added. "Secondly, shouldn't a good 'Christian' family be saying prayers before bed?"