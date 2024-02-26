Bench Warrant Issued for Chrisean Rock after Alleged Assault on James Wright Triggers Probation Violation

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Chrisean Rock for violating her four-year probation sentence following the alleged assaults of singer James Wright and social media star Woah Vicky, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Online records show the update on Feb. 23, with an application to accelerate the matter filed and the bench warrant after she also failed to complete her 120 hours of community service for her Oklahoma drug charges case. Authorities now want her jailed for 30 days.