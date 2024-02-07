Chrisean Rock Sued Over Alleged Assault That Left Tamar Braxton's Backup Singer With Broken Teeth and Cuts on Face
Reality TV star Chrisean Rock is being sued months after she allegedly assaulted James Wright Chanel, background singer to Tamar Braxton, backstage at a Los Angeles gig, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In court docs filed Tuesday, it is claimed that the rapper, whose real name is Chrisean Malone, became upset with Wright and struck him repeatedly following Braxton's performance at the Novo club on Nov. 10.
Malone, who is also widely known for her tempestuous relationship with rapper Blueface, allegedly believed she would take the stage to rap during the show, but Wright thought she was only supposed to appear in a dance performance at the end.
"She hit him multiple times in the face for no reason at all. We were surprised that she was able to leave the facility that night," according to Wright's attorney, Kevin Anderson, the Los Angeles Times reported.
According to Anderson, "She had on rings that were pretty much equivalent to brass knuckles."
Wright said the turmoil didn't end there — Malone allegedly yelled out a homophobic slur as she was being escorted out of the dressing room, threatening to attack him again.
Wright said he sought medical attention at a nearby hospital and sustained two broken teeth as well as cuts on his face from the alleged attack.
Le Troy Davis, a member of Braxton's team who was there that night, slammed Malone in a since-deleted post and claimed she did "assault" Wright, adding, "She is trash and that's why her life is the way that it is. She deserves every bad thing that happens to her."
Braxton later spoke out and confirmed the reports that Malone got physical. In a statement she shared via Instagram, the singer said she initially did not address the incident "out of respect for James" and her team.
"He got assaulted at my show, and it was by Chrisean," Braxton said.
As for why she sent the invite, "Chrisean is someone I look at like, from afar, a younger sister," Braxton further explained.
"She was somebody I wanted to meet, to possibly take under my wing," continued Braxton, telling Malone directly in the video that she never intended for any violence to break out before revealing she had to speak on behalf of her "traumatized" team following the incident.
Malone also spoke out via IG Live and said "false narratives" were being presented. "I think it's just a clout chasing thing … Honestly, I need to start protecting my name."