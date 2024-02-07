Chrisean Rock Sued Over Alleged Assault That Left Tamar Braxton's Backup Singer With Broken Teeth and Cuts on Face

Malone, who is also widely known for her tempestuous relationship with rapper Blueface, allegedly believed she would take the stage to rap during the show, but Wright thought she was only supposed to appear in a dance performance at the end.

"She hit him multiple times in the face for no reason at all. We were surprised that she was able to leave the facility that night," according to Wright's attorney, Kevin Anderson, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to Anderson, "She had on rings that were pretty much equivalent to brass knuckles."