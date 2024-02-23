Chrisean Rock Served Legal Papers Over Alleged Assault Outside $1.7 Million LA Home as Blueface Remains Locked Up
Chrisean Rock was hit with more legal troubles while her on-again, off-again boyfriend Blueface remains behind bars.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, On February 14, a process server tracked Rock down to a $1.7 million home in Canyon Country, California.
The server handed Rock a copy of the assault lawsuit filed by a woman named Irby Lashala.
As we first reported, Lashala sued Rock and ZEUS Networks over an incident at the premiere for the network’s show Baddies West.
Lashala accused Rock of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress — and ZEUS of negligence.
Lashala said she attended the premiere of Rock’s show on January 22, 2023.
In her suit, Lashala said she approached Rock to “say hello and compliment her on her appearance.”
“After discussing a prior working relationship with” Rock, Lashala turned around and began to walk away,” the suit claimed. “Suddenly, and without warning, [Rock] physically assaulted [Irby] and [Lashala] was tackled.”
Lashala claimed she suffered physical and psychological injuries from the incident. She claimed to have racked up medical bills dealing with the aftermath.
The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages. As we previously reported, Rock was recently hit with a separate lawsuit by James Wright Chanel over an alleged assault backstage at Tamar Braxton's show.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Blueface has been locked up for weeks after being accused of violating probation in one of his many criminal cases.
The rapper is currently scheduled for release on July 2, 2024.
On top of his criminal case, Blueface was recently sued by rapper Soulja Boy’s girlfriend Jackilyn Martinez for defamation.
Martinez accused Blueface of making false accusations about them having slept together and that her child was his NOT Soulja’s kid.
He also claimed to have slept with Martinez days before her baby shower that Soulja attended.
Blueface wrote on Twitter, “Till Soulja get a DNA test that's my child lil bro I'm the daddy now," and "What's old about your baby mama sucking my d---."
Martinez admitted to having relations with Blueface in 2018 but not recently. She said she fired off a cease and desist to him, but he refused to comply.
Martinez served him with the legal papers at a LA nightclub — only days before he was thrown in jail for the probation violation.