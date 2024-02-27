Joe Biden's Age is 'a Very Real Issue': Former Obama Aides Express Concern Over 81-Year-Old President's Reelection
Former aides of Barack Obama agreed that Joe Biden's age is "a very real issue," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jon Favreau, who worked directly with Obama and then-vice president Biden, now 81, expressed concerns over how "frail" the Democrat president has become and how "mumbly" he sounds.
During a recent episode of Pod Save America, the ex-Obama aide discussed visible declines in Biden's speech and gait.
"If you watch Joe Biden speak, oftentimes he sounds frail and he sounds more frail than he used to, even in 2019 and 2020," Favreau said. "The voice sounds frail, and he shuffles more because of the arthritis in his back."
Favreau added that Biden even sounds more "mumbly" when he talks, which has been apparent in recent gaffes.
The former aide continued to cite polls that revealed 81% of Americans were concerned about Biden's age, an issue he felt the Democrat's campaign needed to address head-on with voters.
Favreau said that despite recent gaffes and stumbles while walking, the president needs to appear on camera more to calm voters' concerns about his age and show that he's capable of being in office for another four years. The ex-chief speechwriter said an absence would only reinforce fears.
"When world events seem like they are overtaking him and he’s not out there enough forcefully, that’s what’s getting people concerned," Favreau added.
Pod Save America co-host Jon Lovett, another former speechwriter for Obama, agreed.
Lovett echoed Favreau's argument and agreed that Biden needed to increase his exposure on camera to combat concerns regarding his mental and physical abilities, even if that led to more gaffes.
"I’m sure that going out there means more missteps … more gaffes that start circulating, but if you don’t view Biden being out there as a net positive, then the argument he shouldn’t be running is right," Lovett said.
In a separate interview, another former Obama aide also shared concerns about Biden's age and ever-growing fears about his ability to lead the country.
During a discussion with the Courier over the Hur report, Dan Pfeiffer, who served as a senior advisor to Obama, said Biden's age "is a very real issue."
While Pfeiffer said the president's age is a "pre-existing" issue and that he takes the report's claims on Biden's memory "with a grain of salt," fears about the president's age remain as a "threshold issue."
"If Biden can’t assuage, particularly among his voters from 2020, then I don’t think he can win the election — so in some ways, it’s the crux for his campaign," Pfeiffer said.