Joe Biden Use of 'Cheat Sheets' at Private Events Raising Concerns From Big-Time Donors

Biden's fundraising events typically follow the same pattern, which includes an opening statement, often with the use of a teleprompter. Though cameras are not permitted, reporters are present. After opening statements, reporters are escorted out of the room and a closed-door meeting with donors begins.

Though the practice has become routine, the president's reliance on cards while discussing his policies has concerned some high-level donors.

