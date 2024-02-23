Home > Politics > Joe Biden WATCH: President Joe Biden's 2024 Campaign Mocks 'Confused' Donald Trump for 'Rambling' Speech at Christian Group Event Source: MEGA President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign mocked Donald Trump this week as the ex-president gave a speech at a religious event. By: Connor Surmonte Feb. 23 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign mocked Donald Trump this week as the ex-president gave a speech at a religious event in Tennessee, RadarOnline.com can report. The incident took place on Thursday night as Trump addressed the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville.

Source: MEGA Trump addressed the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday night.

Trump's remarks were closely monitored by the Biden-Harris HQ account on X, and the account reacted to the ex-president’s “slurring” and “rambling” speech in real-time. One of the focal points of criticism from the Biden campaign was Trump's speech pattern – something that the pro-Biden X account labeled as "Confused Trump."

The account specifically pointed out moments where Trump appeared to be "slurring" his words and making unclarified statements – such as his mention of "Knocker fields" while discussing immigration issues. “Trump, confused: No more baseball fields. Knocker fields, very serious,” the X account wrote alongside one clip of the ex-president's speech in Nashville this week.

Trump, confused: No more baseball fields. Knocker fields, very serious pic.twitter.com/g4bbCb9irn — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 23, 2024

President Biden’s 2024 campaign also highlighted Trump's attack on trans inclusion – particularly when Trump referred to pronouns as "sick" and expressed intentions to protect traditional values by controlling media content. “There’s enough filth on our airwaves,” Trump said from his podium at the Gaylord Opryland on Thursday night. “American families need a haven where our children can be taught our values, not have radical values forced upon them, the families and the children.”

“We don’t want that,” he continued. “Our children hear enough about pronouns. What is with pronouns? If you really study it and look at it, it’s sick. It’s sick.” Trump's claim of making Israel the capital of Israel and his struggle to pronounce the word "evangelicals" were also singled out by the Biden campaign.

A confused Trump claims he made Israel the capital of Israel pic.twitter.com/ioCm2ACeIF — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 23, 2024

"A confused Trump claims he made Israel the capital of Israel," the pro-Biden account wrote alongside a clip of that blunder. Meanwhile, the current president's 2024 re-election campaign raised alarms about what they described as "religious extremism" in Trump's rhetoric on Thursday night.

“Trump, echoing the Project 2025 plan to impose religious extremism: We will force schools to adopt school prayer,” they tweeted alongside yet another clip from Trump’s speech in Nashville. They pointed out Trump's statements regarding imposing school prayers, appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, and advocating for strict measures against abortion, birth control, and marriage equality.

Trump, echoing the Project 2025 plan to impose religious extremism: We will force schools to adopt school prayer pic.twitter.com/hXGptKRViL — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 23, 2024

“Trump brags about appointing the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade: Nobody thought it was going to be possible,” the Biden-Harris HQ account wrote. “Trump says he has done ‘more’ than any other president to ban abortion,” they wrote in yet another post. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden recently upped his attacks against his likely opponent in the 2024 race for the White House.

According to sources close to Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign, the 81-year-old president recently instructed his aides to focus more on the “crazy s--- that comes out of Trump’s mouth.” “[Biden] believes it is critical to paint the former president as being unhinged and simply unfit for office,” CNN’s MJ Lee reported earlier this week. “We’re told that the thrust of the president’s direction was to significantly ramp up the campaign’s efforts to highlight the crazy s--- that Trump says in public,” Lee said.

