WATCH: President Joe Biden Calls Alexei Navalny's Widow Yulia the Wrong Name After Surprise Meeting — 'Yolanda's Gonna Fight'
President Joe Biden suffered yet another embarrassing blunder this week and called Alexei Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, by the wrong first name during a surprise meeting, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 81-year-old president’s latest gaffe transpired on Thursday shortly after Biden met with Yulia and Yulia and Alexei’s daughter, Dasha Navalnaya, at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.
“This morning I had the honor of meeting Alexei Navalny's wife and daughter,” President Biden told reporters from inside a parking garage shortly after the trio’s meeting in California on Thursday.
“The one that was made clear to me is that Yolanda's gonna…she's gonna continue to fight,” Biden added.
Biden managed to get Yulia Navalnaya’s name right later in his remarks about the surprise meeting with Navalny’s family.
“He was a man of incredible courage,” President Biden said of the late Russian opposition leader. “It's amazing how his wife and daughter are emulating that.”
The president also announced that sanctions against Vladimir Putin, whom he called “responsible” for Navalny’s death, were imminent.
“We'll be announcing the sanctions against Putin, who is responsible for his death, tomorrow,” Biden said.
The 81-year-old president continued to keep Yulia Navalnaya’s name straight in another statement about the surprise meeting that he posted to X later on Thursday.
“Today, I met with Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya – Aleksei Navalny's loved ones – to express my condolences for their devastating loss,” President Biden wrote. “Aleksei's legacy of courage will live on in Yulia and Dasha and the countless people across Russia fighting for democracy and human rights.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s latest blunder regarding Navalny’s widow’s first name came amid renewed concerns connected to the president’s old age ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
A new poll released last week found that a whopping 86% of respondents believe President Biden is too old for another White House term.
FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver recently called on Biden to “stand down” from running again “if he wasn't going to be able to run a normal reelection campaign” free of gaffes and blunders.
“If you'd asked me a year ago, I would have told you that Joe Biden was a reasonably clear favorite in the event of a rematch against Donald Trump,” Silver remarked on Monday. “It's time for the White House to put up or shut up.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Biden also angered Russia this week after he called Putin a “crazy S.O.B.” during a campaign fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday.
“We have a crazy S.O.B. like that guy Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict,” Biden charged.
Putin’s spokesmen quickly fired back and called Biden a “Hollywood cowboy,” “senile,” and a “useless old geezer.”