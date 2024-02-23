WATCH: President Joe Biden Calls Alexei Navalny's Widow Yulia the Wrong Name After Surprise Meeting — 'Yolanda's Gonna Fight'

President Joe Biden suffered yet another embarrassing blunder this week and called Alexei Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, by the wrong first name during a surprise meeting, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 81-year-old president’s latest gaffe transpired on Thursday shortly after Biden met with Yulia and Yulia and Alexei’s daughter, Dasha Navalnaya, at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.