'Can't Somebody Just Carry Him?': Fox News Hosts Mock Joe Biden and His Shoes After President Once Again Stumbles Up Stairs to Air Force One
Fox News mocked Joe Biden and his choice of shoes after the president took yet another spill while climbing up the steps to Air Force One this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The embarrassing incident occurred on Wednesday as President Biden, 81, slightly tripped up the stairs to Air Force One ahead of a visit to California.
Biden appeared to be wearing dress shoes rather than sneakers when he suffered the minor fall – a detail that Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich believed played a part in the president’s tumble.
The hosts of Fox’s Fox & Friends later looped a video of the incident before focusing approximately 90 seconds of Wednesday’s Fox & Friends episode on Biden’s latest blunder.
“Recently, the president and the White House have been trying to sort of play off the president’s age as an asset and play up his experience,” Heinrich reported. “But when he was boarding Air Force One to head to California at Joint Base Andrews, he had a little bit of a stumble on the stairs, heading up the stairs onto Air Force One.”
“He was wearing these dress shoes that we haven’t seen him in as much recently,” the Fox News White House correspondent continued. “They’ve been putting him in sneakers because we had noticed that every time he’s wearing the dress shoes seems to be when he is having issues on the stairs.”
“But he wore those shoes and had a little bit of a stumble going up the stairs,” Heinrich noted. “So we will be watching to see if he switches out, switches back, to the brand new black Hokas that he was spotted wearing in Delaware this past weekend.”
Meanwhile, back at the Fox & Friends studio, co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Lawrence Jones, and Steve Doocy mocked President Biden and his decision to wear dress shoes rather than something with a little more traction.
“You would think his team would put, you know, some sort of a grip on those stairs and put him in different shoes,” Earhardt said as a video of Biden’s Air Force One tumble played in the background.
“Those were the shorter stairs because I think he used to do the full flight and the White House changed that to the shorter version,” Jones added.
“Can't somebody just carry him up the stairs?” Doocy quipped.
While Heinrich acknowledged that President Biden’s tumble on Wednesday was not the “worst of what we’ve seen,” she also admitted that there is a “heightened awareness whenever anything like this happens.”
“I wouldn’t say it’s the worst of what we’ve seen, but there’s a heightened awareness whenever anything like this happens,” the Fox News White House correspondent concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s fall on Wednesday would certainly not be the first time the 81-year-old leader stumbled while climbing up the steps to Air Force One.
Incidents such as the one on Wednesday have not helped the president as he continues his re-election campaign for the 2024 White House.
According to a new poll released last week, a whopping 86% of voters believe President Biden is too old for another White House term.