'Shameful': Vladimir Putin Fires Back After 'Useless Old Geezer' Joe Biden Calls Russian Leader a 'Crazy S.O.B.'
Vladimir Putin fired back at Joe Biden after America's commander-in-chief called the Russian leader a “crazy S.O.B.” during a 2024 campaign fundraiser in California, RadarOnline.com can report.
President Biden’s remarks came on Wednesday during a campaign fundraiser in San Francisco.
While Biden called the Russian president a “crazy S.O.B.,” he also issued a startling warning about the possibility of “nuclear conflict” between Russia and the United States.
“We have a crazy S.O.B. like that guy Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict,” President Biden, 81, charged during his campaign fundraiser in San Francisco this week.
Putin’s closest cronies fired back at President Biden for what they called “shameful” and “debasing language" on Thursday morning.
“The use of such language against the head of another state by the president of the United States is unlikely to infringe on our president, President Putin,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded. “But it debases those who use such vocabulary.”
“Has Mr. Putin ever used one crude word to address you? This has never happened,” Peskov continued. “Therefore, I think that such vocabulary debases America itself.”
“It is clear that Mr. Biden demonstrates behavior in the style of a Hollywood cowboy for the sake of domestic political interests,” Peskov concluded. “If the president of such a country uses such language, it should be shameful.”
Dmitry Medvedev, another Putin crony, also fired back at President Biden’s off-the-cuff “crazy S.O.B.” remark against the Russian despot in San Francisco on Wednesday.
According to Medvedev, Biden is a “senile” and “useless old geezer” who wants to “start war against Russia."
“As opposed to what the US president has said, the existential threat is not climate; but the useless old geezers, like Biden himself, who have become senile and are ready to start war against Russia,” Medvedev tweeted on Thursday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Biden also targeted ex-President Donald Trump during his off-the-cuff fundraiser speech this week.
While Biden called Putin a “crazy S.O.B.,” he also threw shade at Trump over Trump’s recent remarks about the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Although Trump did eventually comment on Navalny’s shocking death, he quickly compared Navalny’s passing to his own legal and political woes.
"The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country," Trump responded on Monday morning.