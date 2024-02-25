Donald Trump Jr. Makes Uncomfortable Lewd Comment About President Biden Not Getting 'Wood' Amid Age Concerns

Trump Jr.'s quote tweeted a Daily Mail article about a joke Biden made about the key to his long marriage with First Lady Jill Biden being "good sex," as reported in an upcoming book by White House journalist Katie Rogers.

The former First Son wrote, "There’s literally no amount of Viagra on earth that’s going to give Joe Biden (who can barely walk without falling over) wood. Just stop!"

He added, "The more desperate they become trying to make him seem young and vibrant, the more obvious it is to everyone that he’s not up to any task!"