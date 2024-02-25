Donald Trump Jr. Makes Uncomfortable Lewd Comment About President Biden Not Getting 'Wood' Amid Age Concerns
Former President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., took to X to make a lewd comment about President Joe Biden's sex life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump Jr.'s quote tweeted a Daily Mail article about a joke Biden made about the key to his long marriage with First Lady Jill Biden being "good sex," as reported in an upcoming book by White House journalist Katie Rogers.
The former First Son wrote, "There’s literally no amount of Viagra on earth that’s going to give Joe Biden (who can barely walk without falling over) wood. Just stop!"
He added, "The more desperate they become trying to make him seem young and vibrant, the more obvious it is to everyone that he’s not up to any task!"
The comment comes amidst ongoing discussions about the age and mental fitness of both Trump, 77, and Biden, 81, during the primary season. Concerns about their abilities to govern have been raised by voters, especially in the potential rematch between two likely candidates.
During a rally in New Hampshire last November, Trump criticized Biden's verbal slip-ups, highlighting his age as a major issue affecting his governance abilities.
Trump told his supporters, "We have a guy in the White House who can't put two sentences together and who could not find his way off this stage."
Trump Jr.'s comments drew some serious backlash on X, with several users being uncomfortable with political opponents bringing up each other's sex lives.
One user commented under Don Jr.'s post, writing, "Excuse me while I projectile vomit for 10 minutes straight."
Another user wrote, "Why on God's green Earth are you commenting on Biden's d---? Do you think about it often? Does it haunt your nightmares? Is there a chance you're learning something about yourself at just the thought of it?"
A third user joked, "Be careful Jr. Your dad is right along with Biden ... you, in describing Biden, are now describing your dad too!"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, according to recent polling, over 80% of Americans say President Biden is too old for another term.
The increased concern about Biden's age comes after special counsel Robert Hur described him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" in a report on his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Interestingly, the poll also indicated that 59% of Americans believe that both Biden and Trump are too old for another presidential term. This demonstrates that concerns about age are bipartisan, affecting both major parties in the U.S.