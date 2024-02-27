‘Can’t Remember His Wife’s Name’: Joe Biden Mocks Ex-President For Mistakenly Calling Melania ‘Mercedes’
Joe Biden scoffed at claims he was too old to serve another 4 years as president — and called out his rival Donald Trump for forgetting his wife’s name during an event, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Biden appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers for a wide-ranging interview.
The host took the opportunity to question Biden about the growing concerns about his age.
“All jokes aside, according to recent polling, this is a real concern for American voters,” Meyers said. “How do you address that concern going forward as you come up to the 2024 election?”
“Well, a couple things. Number one, you got to take a look at the other guy,” Biden answered. “He’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this month, Trump introduced Melania on stage.
“Mercedes, that’s pretty good!” he said. Many Trump supporters claimed he likely meant Mercedes Schlapp. who is the wife of a former White House staffer
“It’s about how old your ideas are,” Biden told Meyers. “Look, I mean, this is a guy who wants to take his back …he wants to take us back in Roe v Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years. They’ve been solid American positions.”
Biden continued, “And I really mean this sincerely. They, I think it’s about, about the future and everything, every single thing we’ve done, I think we’ve got some good things done everything. And they told us we couldn’t get them done because things were so divided. And, but I think everything’s everything we’ve gotten done. He’s just finally stated he wants to do away with you, gets elected. And I really think his views on where to take America are older and and anyway, I know I gave.”
Trump didn’t take to his social media platform Truth Social to attack Biden’s interview.
Instead, he ranted about Biden in a post before the interview aired.
Trump told his followers, “Crooked Joe Biden’s Border INVASION is destroying our country and killing our citizens! The horrible murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley at the University of Georgia should have NEVER happened! The monster who took her life illegally entered our Country in 2022…and then was released AGAIN by Radical Democrats in New York after injuring a CHILD!!”
He added, “When I am your President, we will immediately Seal the Border, Stop the Invasion, and on Day One, we will begin the largest deportation operation of illegal CRIMINALS in American History!”