‘Can’t Remember His Wife’s Name’: Joe Biden Mocks Ex-President For Mistakenly Calling Melania ‘Mercedes’

“It’s about how old your ideas are,” Biden told Meyers. “Look, I mean, this is a guy who wants to take his back …he wants to take us back in Roe v Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years. They’ve been solid American positions.”

Biden continued, “And I really mean this sincerely. They, I think it’s about, about the future and everything, every single thing we’ve done, I think we’ve got some good things done everything. And they told us we couldn’t get them done because things were so divided. And, but I think everything’s everything we’ve gotten done. He’s just finally stated he wants to do away with you, gets elected. And I really think his views on where to take America are older and and anyway, I know I gave.”