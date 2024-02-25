Donald Trump's Racist Comments About Black Voters Defended by Florida Congressman Bryon Donalds

During the Black Conservative Federation Honors Gala in Columbia, South Carolina, Trump claimed that "a lot of people" told him that the criminal counts against him have increased his favor among the Black community.

“And then I got indicted a second time and then a third time and a fourth time!” he told the crowd. “And a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against. And they actually viewed me as– I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing.”

“When I did the mugshot in Atlanta, that mug shot is No. 1,” he said, adding: “You know who embraced it more than anyone else? The Black population.”