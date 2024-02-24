'Blatantly Racist': Donald Trump Tells Black Conservatives the Criminal Charges Against Him Are 'Why the Black People Like Me'
Former President Donald Trump spoke at the Black Conservative Federation Honors Gala in Columbia, South Carolina, where he told the audience that being indicted multiple times has made him more appealing to Black people, RadarOnline.com has learned.
He mentioned that "a lot of people" have said that the criminal counts against him have increased his favor among the Black community.
“And then I got indicted a second time and then a third time and a fourth time!” he told the crowd. “And a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against. And they actually viewed me as– I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing.”
“When I did the mugshot in Atlanta, that mug shot is No. 1,” he said, adding: “You know who embraced it more than anyone else? The Black population.”
During his speech, Trump frequently veered off script, such as when he stared out into the audience and joked, “The lights are so bright in my eyes, and I can't see too many people out there. But I can only see the Black ones. I can't see any white ones. That’s how far I’ve come.”
Several clips from the ex-president's speech went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several of Trump's biggest critics called him "blatantly racist" for drawing a one-to-one comparison to crime and the black community.
One user shared a clip in a post that read, "Him and his father have done horrible things to people of color for many, many years, and how he treated the 'Central Park 5' young men was disgusting… I cannot stand this man."
Another commented, "He's a blatant racist that laughs about discrimination to black people's faces."
Last Friday, Judge Engoron ordered the former president to pay a $355 million fine for inflating asset values to gain better financial terms. Additionally, Trump was barred from functioning as an officer or director of any entity in New York for three years, while his sons faced a two-year ban.
The former New York businessman turned GOP leader recently lost another legal battle in New York and was ordered to pay $83.3 million for defaming writer Jean E. Carroll, whom he allegedly sexually assaulted in the mid-1990s.
The deadline for Trump to appeal the $83.3 million defamation ruling is March 12.
Trump still has four criminal trials ahead of him in the coming months.
In New York, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents regarding hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, which has a maximum sentence of four years for each count. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
In Florida, the former president was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts surrounding classified documents he withheld from the FBI in Mar-a-Lago, including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.
In D.C., he was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote for his role in the January 6 riots.
Lastly, he faces charges in Georgia related to efforts to overturn the state's results in the 2020 election.