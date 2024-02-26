Home > Exclusives > Tristan Thompson Exclusive Court Day: Tristan Thompson to Plead With Judge to Sign Off on Permanent Guardianship of 17-Year-Old Brother Following Mom's Death Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM A hearing has been set on Tristan's petition. By: Ryan Naumann Feb. 26 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Tristan Thompson is set to make his case in court later today as part of his effort to be named permanent guardian of his 17-year-old brother Amari — who has epilepsy and requires around-the-clock care. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing will be held this morning on the NBA star's petition.

Source: MEGA Tristan was asked to turn over additional documents in court.

Earlier this month, the judge presiding over the case said he could not grant the petition for permanent guardianship until Thompson provided additional documents and information. As we previously reported, back in September, the court appointed Thompson as temporary guardian but said he would have to produce additional items before it became official.

Source: MEGA Khloe has been supportive of Tristan during his hard times.

In his petition, Thompson explained their mother Andrea passed unexpectedly in January 2023. He said he had been taking care of Amari since the tragedy. He explained “Amari is a minor and has medical conditions that render him unable to take care of himself or seek gainful employment. Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs.”

Source: INSTAGRAM Amari and Khloe.

In his filing, Khloe Kardashian's on-again, off-again boyfriend said his and Amari's father Trevor was not in the picture. Thompson said he didn't even have an address for his father to serve him with notice of the hearing.

“Before Andrea Marie Brooks … died on January 5, 2023, she obtained sole custody of [Amari] in July of 2014. Trevor Douglas Thompson was ordered to pay child support to Andrea Marie Brooks as a result of the same proceeding which granted Andrea Brooks sole custody,” Thompson's petition read. “Since then, Trevor Douglas Thompson has effectively abandoned the proposed ward; he failed to pay any child support despite the court order and has not been in contact with the [Amari] or Andrea Marie Brooks since July 2014.”

Source: INSTAGRAM Tristan and his brother.

“[Trevor] has done nothing to support or raise the proposed ward since then and has relinquished all rights to have any say in the proposed ward's care,” Thompson added, “Trevor Thompson, a Canadian citizen, is my father and the father of my minor brother, Amari. Amari and I have not had any contact with him since his separation from our late mother in 2014, and contact was minimal prior to that date.”

Thompson recently submitted additional information to the court ahead of the hearing. The ex-NBA star hopes to be have his petition granted by the court.