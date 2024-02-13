Back in Court! Tristan Thompson Reveals 17-Year-Old Disabled Brother’s Medical Needs in Plea to Be Named Guardian Instead of Estranged Father
Tristan Thompson revealed he may need to travel internationally for his disabled brother Amari to receive the proper care — as he pleads to be named permanent guardian of his 17-year-old sibling in court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the NBA star laid out the reasons he should be put in control of Amari’s life.
Last year, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge appointed Tristan a temporary guardian of Amari. Amari was diagnosed with epilepsy and needs medical assistance around the clock.
Tristan's mother Andrea passed away in 2023. He said he’s been taking care of his brother ever since.
The court instructed Khloe Kardashian’s ex to provide information and a series of documents to be named the permanent guardian.
In his new filing, the NBA star argued he was the best person to help Amari and said their father Trevor Thompson had been out of the picture since 2014.
“Before Andrea Marie Brooks … died on January 5, 2023, she obtained sole custody of [Amari] in July of 2014. Trevor Douglas Thompson was ordered to pay child support to Andrea Marie Brooks as a result of the same proceeding which granted Andrea Brooks sole custody,” the petition read. “Since then, Trevor Douglas Thompson has effectively abandoned the proposed ward; he failed to pay any child support despite the court order and has not been in contact with the [Amari] or Andrea Marie Brooks since July 2014.”
“[Trevor] has done nothing to support or raise the proposed ward since then and has relinquished all rights to have any say in the proposed ward's care,” Tristan said, “Trevor Thompson, a Canadian citizen, is my father and the father of my minor brother, Amari. Amari and I have not had any contact with him since his separation from our late mother in 2014, and contact was minimal prior to that date.”
He added, “My only contact with Trevor Thompson in the past nine years was a brief interaction when he appeared at my mother's funeral. I have no knowledge of his current or recent whereabouts.”
In addition, Tristan explained he had the resources to take care of Amari’s needs.
He said, “Amari is currently a Canadian citizen. Until the death of his mother in January of 2023, the care for his medical conditions was provided in Canada. While he has been receiving treatment and care in Los Angeles for the past several months, his care is specialized and it is possible that the circumstances may require him to travel to see his previous providers in Canada.”
In addition, “the process to apply for American citizenship is slow and Amari will require care for duration of his life, Petitioner would like to get started on this as soon as possible in order for Amari to begin to qualify for any social services benefits he would be entitled to as an American citizen.”
A hearing has been set for later this month.