Tristan Thompson Trashes 'Absent' Father in Fight For Guardianship of 17-year-old Brother Amari Following Mom’s Death

NBA star Tristan Thompson filed a petition to be appointed the guardian of his younger brother months after his mom’s death — and he ripped his estranged father in the court paperwork. RadarOnline.com has obtained the petition filed by Khloé Kardashian’s on-again, off-again partner where he asked to be allowed to take over and help his 17-year-old brother Amari.

Tristan said he took over caring for Amari when his mom Andrea passed away in January. In his filing, the basketball star said his and Amari’s father, Trevor, has failed to step up to the plate for years. His lawyer wrote, “Amari's father, Trevor Thompson, has actively been absent from Amari's life since Andrea Brooks received sole custody of Amari and a support order against Trevor Thompson in July of 2014.” “Trevor Thompson has never fulfilled any of his support obligations towards Amari and has been actively avoiding them,” the petition added.

Tristan said Amari has “medical diagnoses that render him unable to provide basic care for himself and requires a Guardian to provide that care as well as take him to medical appointments.” The filing said Tristan wants to be guardian to be able to manage Amari’s finances and make medical and healthcare decisions on his behalf. He noted that Amari is set to receive $114k as a result of their mother’s passing.

“A Guardian is also needed to protect Amari's inheritance from loss or injury,” he said. In addition, Tristan said he wants to be able to apply for American citizenship for his brother, enroll him in social and extracurricular activities, travel internationally with him and decide the living arrangement for Amari.

The filing noted that Amari’s grandparents are all deceased. Tristan’s lawyer added, “Amari is a minor and has medical conditions that render him unable to take care of himself or seek gainful employment. Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs. Further, Amari is set to receive a modest inheritance from his recently deceased mother, and a guardian would be able to manage and invest Amari's inheritance on his behalf.”

“Tristan has been taking care of Amari since their mother died in January of 2023. Tristan has ensured that Amari has made of all his medical appointments, has had all of his basic needs met, and has provided him with a quality of life that none of Amari's other living relatives can meet.” A judge has yet to rule on the petition.