Tristan Thompson Files for Guardianship of Younger Brother Amari After Mom's Unexpected Death
NBA player Tristan Thompson has filed for guardianship of his younger brother, Amari Thompson, 17, following the sudden death of their mother, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tristan and Amari's mother, Andrea Thompson, passed away in January at her Toronto home after suffering cardiac arrest.
According to court documents, Tristan began the legal process to assume the guardian role of his teenage brother.
The legal filing revealed that Tristan was his sibling's closest living relative and stated that the ex-Sacramento Kings player and Amari's father, Trevor, had allegedly not been an active figure in his son's life.
Should Tristan be granted legal guardianship of Amari, he would be his brother's sole provider. Amari was diagnosed with several medical conditions that rendered him unable to care for himself day-to-day.
Tristan would take over those needs and manage care and various medical appointments. Amari was additionally set to receive $103,475 after his mother's death, according to TMZ.
The NBA player would also be responsible for protecting Amari's six-figure inheritance from loss or injury.
Tristan's filing for guardianship of Amari was not his only current legal matter. The basketball player's ex, Jordan Craig, recently filed a request with the court to reinforce her $40,000 per month child support payments for their son, Prince.
Altogether, Tristan shares four children with three different women, including Craig, Good American founder and reality star Khloe Thompson, and fitness model Maralee Nichols.
Tristan's failed relationships came at a price. The athlete was estimated to be paying a whopping $120,000 per month in child support to the three women, according to the Daily Mail.
While his high-profile relationship with Kardashian made headlines following his paternity scandal, he battled Nichols in court over their son, Theo.
Back in 2022, Tristan and Nichols were in a months-long legal battle to determine whether or not Tristan was the child's biological father. After a paternity test identified Tristan as the father of Nichol's child, the athlete issued a public apology to Kardashian in January 2022.
After a nasty battle for child support, which saw Nichols accuse Tristan of offering her $75,000 to terminate the pregnancy, she was granted sole custody of Tristan's son.
The parents finally reached a settlement in December 2022, in which the embattled basketball player was ordered to pay $9,500 a month in child support.