The Ultimate Betrayal? Is Kim Kardashian Hooking Up With Khloe's Baby Daddy Ex Tristan Thompson

On Friday, July 21, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson were spotted partying together in Miami, Florida, after attending Lionel Messi's soccer match before partying the night away, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The NBA star and the socialite enjoyed dinner at the celebrity hotspot Gekko before heading to the LIV nightclub, where they partied late into the night alongside the likes of DJ Khaled. Tristan's shared the fun night out in an Instagram Story, where he revealed that they were joined by David Grutman and his wife, Isabela Rangel.