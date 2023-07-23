Your tip
The Ultimate Betrayal? Is Kim Kardashian Hooking Up With Khloe's Baby Daddy Ex Tristan Thompson

Source: mega
Jul. 23 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

On Friday, July 21, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson were spotted partying together in Miami, Florida, after attending Lionel Messi's soccer match before partying the night away, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The NBA star and the socialite enjoyed dinner at the celebrity hotspot Gekko before heading to the LIV nightclub, where they partied late into the night alongside the likes of DJ Khaled. Tristan's shared the fun night out in an Instagram Story, where he revealed that they were joined by David Grutman and his wife, Isabela Rangel.

Source: mega

The 42-year-old bombshell wore an with tight pants and a high-neck cropped tank top. The NBA star matched her all-black fit by wearing a sheer black button-down, a chunky diamond necklace and black satin pants.

In response to the pair's outing, fans began to bash the mother-of-four for being so friendly with the Lakers athlete.

Source: mega

"Is she banging her sister's baby daddy?" one Twitter user asked, with another responding, "They both sleep with everyone …so why not."

One fan speculated, "I think she's messing around with a basketball player, and Tristan is just the scapegoat,"

Source: mega
Kim Kardashian

While both individuals have been previously linked romantically, they have maintained a distance from each other since Tristan's relationship with Khloe. However, their Miami rendezvous has ignited rumors and speculation once again.

In May, Kim and her daughter North, 10, held a hand-painted sign that read, "Tristan Thompson" as they sat courtside for one of his games against the Golden State Warriors.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also faced criticism for hanging out with Thompson during a "Friendsgiving" last November when they visited a Los Angeles juvenile detention facility to eat with young men ahead of the national holiday.

Source: mega

While there is no confirmation that Kim and Tristan are anything more than friends, their frequent public appearances together have raised eyebrows. However, as of now, their relationship remains unclear, and they have not addressed any rumors or speculation.

Source: radar

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Khloé changed their son Tatum's last name from Kardashian to Thompson. The reason for the name change was not given, but it seems that Khloé changed her mind about giving her youngest child her last name.

Khloé and Thompson have worked out an amicable co-parenting relationship for their children, despite the drama surrounding their relationship.

