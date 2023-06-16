Khloé Kardashian Files To Legally Give Son Tristan Thompson's Last Name
Khloé Kardashian is officially changing her son's name — 11 months after his birth. In the legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Hulu star, 38, filed to drop Kardashian from his last name, opting for Thompson instead — a clear nod to the baby's father, her cheating ex, Tristan Thompson.
If Khloé gets her way, her only son with the NBA player will be named Tatum Thompson. Before welcoming Tatum via surrogate in the 2022 summer, the reality star discovered Tristan had been battling a secret paternity suit after getting Maralee Nichols pregnant while dating Khloé.
After their baby boy was born, his birth certificate only read Kardashian. Khloé left the newborn's first name blank — and now, less than one year later, she's changing her tune.
“The name change Petitioners decided not to pick a first name when their son was born,” the document read. “Now that Petitioners have had the chance to spend time with their son, they have decided on the name Tatum Thompson.”
The Blast was the first to break the news.
Months ago, sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Khloé had no interest in reconciling with her serial cheater ex, despite Tristan's attempts.
"Tristan still loves Khloe and would love to be with her again," an insider told Entertainment Tonight in April, adding he was "doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloe and her family."
However, our insider emphasized there was no chance of a romantic reunion after the NBA player's jaw-dropping cheating scandal. Our source claimed Khloé was dedicated to co-parenting their two children peacefully, adding the exes weren't dating despite spending time more time together.
Maralee gave birth to a son, Theo, in December 2021. Khloé and Tristan welcomed Tatum on July 28, 2022, but he's not their only child. The two also share a five-year-old daughter named True. The basketball player's oldest child is son Prince, 6.
RadarOnline.com was told co-parenting with Tristan was the only interest Khloé had with her ex. We reached out to Khloé's rep to see if her thoughts on Tristan have changed.