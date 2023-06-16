Khloé Kardashian Files To Legally Give Son Tristan Thompson's Last Name

After their baby boy was born, his birth certificate only read Kardashian. Khloé left the newborn's first name blank — and now, less than one year later, she's changing her tune.

“The name change Petitioners decided not to pick a first name when their son was born,” the document read. “Now that Petitioners have had the chance to spend time with their son, they have decided on the name Tatum Thompson.”

The Blast was the first to break the news.