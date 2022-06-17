'The Kardashians' Accused Of Staging Family Meeting About Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal

Khloé Kardashian uncovered that Tristan cheated with Maralee Nichols and got her pregnant in late November/early December. Footage from last week's episode showed that Kim was the one who delivered the upsetting news.

When the latest episode aired, it started with Khloé bawling uncontrollably on the phone with her sister. Later, Kim, Kourtney, and Kris joined forces to discuss the scandal and played it off as their sitdown happened immediately after Khloé found out.

Khloé was a no-show, and Kim made it seem as if she was too upset to come and discuss Tristan's baby drama.