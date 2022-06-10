Awkward! Kylie Jenner Runs Into Tristan Thompson At Party, Hours After Calling Khloé's Serial-Cheating Ex The 'Worst Person Ever'
Talk about awkward! After calling Tristan Thompson the "worst person ever," Kylie Jenner ran into her sister's serial cheating ex. The NBA star, 31, showed up to the same party as Kylie, 24, on Thursday evening just hours after The Kardashians episode aired, in which the sisters discovered Tristan cheated on Khloé Kardashian again and got the woman pregnant.
Kylie arrived at the bash first, which was held in Hollywood for her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday. Several stars were in attendance including Kylie's sister Kendall, the model's boyfriend Devin Booker, G-Eazy, Diplo, and Addison Rae.
Another guest worth highlighting was Kylie's ex-boyfriend Tyga, but he wasn't the only partygoer with past Kardashian-Jenner connections.
For some reason, Tristan decided to show his face. He was reportedly there for his friend Zack Bia's birthday party — talk about a coincidence! In the photos, the cheating NBA player wore a graphic tee, camouflage button-up, and several diamond chains around his neck.
Kylie rocked dark denim jeans and showed off her post-baby body in a skin-tight silver halter top. It's unclear if the two even spoke inside the celebration, but the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was photographed leaving the party shortly after Tristan arrived.
As Radar reported, Kylie, Kim, and Kourtney trashed Tristan on the latest episode of their Hulu series after discovering he was secretly embattled in a legal battle with Maralee Nichols, who claimed he got her pregnant behind Khloé's back.
Kim found out the news first and immediately called her sisters to discuss the upsetting events.
"I'm like shaking for her. My soul dies for her," Kim told Kylie. The latter responded by asking, "Is Tristan the worst person on the planet?" After her conversation with Kylie, Kim called Kourtney, who labeled Tristan's antics a "never-ending betrayal."
Kim was distraught, pointing out that Maralee claimed she had sex with Tristan shortly after Khloé threw him a 30th birthday bash. The episode ended with Kim finally speaking to Khloé and filling her in on the news.
"What the f--- is this?" Khloé responded before the episode faded.
While Tristan admitted to having sex with Maralee, he initially denied he was the father of her child. A DNA test proved otherwise.
Maralee gave birth to a son in December. She recently stated that Tristan had not yet met their child.