Awkward! Kylie Jenner Runs Into Tristan Thompson At Party, Hours After Calling Khloé's Serial-Cheating Ex The 'Worst Person Ever'

Kylie arrived at the bash first, which was held in Hollywood for her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday. Several stars were in attendance including Kylie's sister Kendall, the model's boyfriend Devin Booker, G-Eazy, Diplo, and Addison Rae.

Another guest worth highlighting was Kylie's ex-boyfriend Tyga, but he wasn't the only partygoer with past Kardashian-Jenner connections.