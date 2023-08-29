Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordan Craig Heads to Court Over 40k Per Month Child Support Payments From NBA Star
Tristan Thompson's ex Jordan Craig filed a new court case asking a judge to reinforce her ex's $40,000 monthly child support payments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The NBA center may feel it more in his pockets now that his earnings have substantially dropped from $17.7 million — a figure he made while playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019 — down to $9.2 million.
Thompson shares four children with three different women, social media influencer Craig, reality star Khloé Kardashian, and fitness model Maralee Nichols.
He was previously locked in a months-long paternity battle against Nichols in 2022 to determine whether or not he was her son Theo's biological father.
Thompson later confirmed the paternity test identified him as the child's dad and used the opportunity to publicly apologize to on-again, off-again girlfriend Kardashian in January 2022.
Nichols and Thompson reached a settlement last December, during which he agreed to pay $9,500 a month in child support and she was granted sole custody.
Prior to that, the two were once involved in contentious lawsuits in California and Texas.
Thompson had, at one point, accused her of moving in hopes of securing more money. As RadarOnline.com first reported, she also accused him of offering her $75k to terminate her pregnancy.
"You better off taking this $75k I'm offering cause you won't [get] nothing near that with having a kid with a father who's unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month," one text allegedly read when Thompson wasn't on a team, which he denied sending.
As part of their settlement, he partially covered Nichols's legal fees and was officially named as the father on the birth certificate.
Court documents exposed from the original 2019 support judgment with the mother of his first child showed Craig now wants to continue their predetermined financial arrangement.
Thompson has been paying an estimated total of $120,000 in monthly child support for all three women, per Daily Mail.
As we previously reported, the athlete was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers in April and is set to wear No. 9 on his jersey.
"What he brings, his spirit, his positivity as well as the way he's played, years and years of championship-level basketball," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said of Thompson. "Championship pedigree. Great guy to be around, great teammate, I've heard nothing but great things about him."