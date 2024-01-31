Jen Psaki's MSNBC Show Facing Ratings Struggle One Year After Ex-White House Press Secretary Joined News Network
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has seen her MSNBC show continue to struggle to pull in viewers, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
In a surprising development to come after Psaki officially joined the network in March 2023, her MSNBC program Inside with Jen Psaki has struggled to keep up with other primetime shows on the network such as All in With Chris Hayes and Alex Wagner Tonight.
According to Nielsen numbers, the Monday night broadcasts of Inside with Jen Psaki at 8 PM dropped by a surprising 10% among the all-important 25-54 advertising demo compared to last quarter.
Psaki's Monday shows only managed to garner an average of 133,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo – an average less than that maintained by Anderson Cooper during the same night and timeslot at CNN.
Inside with Jen Psaki at 8 PM on Monday has also brought in fewer viewers than repeats of other shows airing at the same time on other networks – including Seinfeld, Law & Order, and the cartoon Rick and Morty.
Meanwhile, Psaki’s weekend timeslot at 12 PM on Sundays has also suffered from a surprising lack of viewership as of late.
According to the Nielsen numbers obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Sunday afternoon episodes of Inside with Jen Psaki have only garnered an average of 75,000 in the 25-54 advertising demo.
Repeats of Golden Girls and Roseanne, which air at the same time as Psaki’s show on Sundays, brought in more viewers on TVLand than Inside with Jen Psaki has on MSNBC.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Psaki joined MSNBC one year after leaving her role as President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary in May 2022.
"Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect, and decorum to the White House Briefing Room,” President Biden said shortly before Psaki left the White House on May 13, 2022.
- Shadow White House? MSNBC Confirms Biden's Ex Press Secretary Jen Psaki Will Join Network In The Fall
- Symone Sanders' New MSNBC Show Tanks In Debut, Registers Just 23,000 Viewers In Key Ratings' Demographic
- George Stephanopoulos Secretly Coaching Ex-Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki As She Prepares For MSNBC Anchor Chair
“I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so," the president added. "I thank Jen for her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Flash forward to March 2023, and Psaki joined MSNBC at 12 PM on Sundays with the launch of Inside with Jen Psaki.
Psaki’s first episode premiered on March 19 with a focus on public policy issues, and she later took over for All in With Chris Hayes on Monday nights at 8 PM in September 2023.
The first Monday night episode of Inside with Jen Psaki premiered on September 25.
“Not great for Biden’s former press secretary that younger viewers are tuning out her cable news experiment,” one ratings insider said regarding Psaki’s poor viewership numbers last quarter.