'Still Deeply Shaken': 'Rick And Morty' Creator Justin Roiland's Domestic Violence Case Dismissed After Adult Swim Firing

Roiland claimed that he was glad the ruling set the record straight, as he expressed disappointment in people eagerly awaiting him being "cancelled."

"Most of all, I'm disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me 'canceled,'" Roiland continued his statement. "That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful."

Now that the case was behind him, the co-creator of Rick and Morty who was dropped by distributor Adult Swim after he was charged, said he was "determined to move forward" and was going to focus his energy on his "creative projects and restoring my good name."