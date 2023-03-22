'Still Deeply Shaken': 'Rick And Morty' Creator Justin Roiland's Domestic Violence Case Dismissed After Adult Swim Firing
Justin Roiland, the creator of the hit animated comedy series Rick and Morty, had his domestic violence charges dismissed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The domestic violence case against Roiland, 43, was dismissed on Wednesday in an Orange County court, although the reasons for the dismissal remained unclear.
The 43-year-old was arrested in 2020 and later charged, according to NBC News.
It was revealed that Roiland was facing felony charges for false imprisonment and domestic battery stemming from an incident with a woman he was dating at the time.
While details on his arrest and the incident involving the unnamed woman were unclear, Roiland pled not guilty to the charges and maintained his innocence.
Following the case's dismissal on Wednesday, Roiland issued a statement on the favorable ruling.
"I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come," Roiland said. "I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process."
Roiland claimed that he was glad the ruling set the record straight, as he expressed disappointment in people eagerly awaiting him being "cancelled."
"Most of all, I'm disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me 'canceled,'" Roiland continued his statement. "That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful."
Now that the case was behind him, the co-creator of Rick and Morty who was dropped by distributor Adult Swim after he was charged, said he was "determined to move forward" and was going to focus his energy on his "creative projects and restoring my good name."
Roiland's attorney also issued a statement and applauded the Orange County court for their work.
"I commend the Orange County District Attorney's Office for conducting a thorough review of the facts and deciding to dismiss the case against Justin. I'm thankful justice has prevailed," Attorney T. Edward Welbourn said.