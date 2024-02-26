Kanye West Issues Scathing Attack on Adidas for Selling 'Fake' Yeezys

Kanye West's latest rant was dedicated to his ex-business partner, Adidas, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Vultures rapper went on a tirade Monday, accusing the major athletic brand of selling "fake" Yeezy sneakers.

As this outlet reported, Adidas cut ties with West in October 2022 after a series of antisemitic slurs followed by his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt line.