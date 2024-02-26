Kanye West Issues Scathing Attack on Adidas for Selling 'Fake' Yeezys
Kanye West's latest rant was dedicated to his ex-business partner, Adidas, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Vultures rapper went on a tirade Monday, accusing the major athletic brand of selling "fake" Yeezy sneakers.
As this outlet reported, Adidas cut ties with West in October 2022 after a series of antisemitic slurs followed by his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt line.
“Not only are they putting out fake color ways that are not approved, they’re suing me for $250 million dollars,” the Yeezy fashion designer said in an Instagram video posted Monday. “They’re also not paying me for these shoes that they’re putting out that have my name on it.”
He continued by claiming the giant sports brand is using “contract clauses” to “rape an artist … in front of y’all in broad daylight.”
West wasn't done there.
The former billionaire — who lost his status when Adidas dropped him — continued to slam the brand in a separate social media post.
Sharing a photo of the Yeezy 350 V2 steel gray sneakers, West encouraged his fans to boycott the brand's next rollout.
"Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys," he instructed, adding he "never made these color ways" and he's "not getting paid off of them."
- Kanye West's Yeezy Products To Be Sold By Adidas Under NEW Branding After Cutting Ties With Rapper Over Anti-Semitic Remarks
- Kanye West Told Jewish Adidas Manager to 'Kiss a Picture of Hitler Every Day': Report
- 'Unacceptable, Hateful & Dangerous': Adidas CUTS TIES With Kanye West Following Anti-Semitic Outbursts
The controversial rapper-turned-fashion designer continued, "All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing.
West also addressed the lawsuit brought against him by Adidas, which has since been dropped, and his issues with his latest album's delayed release.
"As far as the system goes What yall gone do now Take my album down again Freeze my accounts again Threaten people to not work with me again All the new non approved 350’s are cooorny," he concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In May 2023, RadarOnline.com revealed that Adidas filed a federal lawsuit against the star that aimed to freeze $75 million held by the Yeezy brand. The lawsuit was immediately dropped but West is still locked in private arbitration with the brand.
As for West, he lost his billionaire status after the German athletic company stopped working with him, leaving his estimated net worth valued at $400 million, according to Forbes.