SHOCKING PHOTOS: Wendy Williams Unrecognizable in Explosive Doc as Fans Slam Lifetime's Treatment of Ailing Talk Show Host

Fans of Wendy Williams saw the former talk show host during some of her most vulnerable moments with the premiere of Lifetime's new documentary which exposes her personal struggles and health issues.

Williams looked unrecognizable in the gripping four-part special, which has garnered backlash from viewers who believe she would have never wanted the world to see her in this condition.

She was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia only days before it aired.

Those in the star's inner circle said she suffers from alcohol-related brain damage and has nearly died several times.