Wendy Williams' Secret Battle: Troubled Star Suffers From 'Alcohol-Related' Brain Damage and Nearly Died Several Times, Say Sources

A neurologist then sat down with Williams, her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and her then-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., to share their findings, according to a report from The U.S. Sun.

"They told her that her alcohol abuse had done permanent damage to the layers in her brain," alleged the insider. "She was warned then and there that if she continued to drink, the damage would only get worse."

"They told her that if she kept drinking she would continue to grow more forgetful, that she wouldn't remember people's names, and eventually, she could forget who people even were."