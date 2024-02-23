Tick Tock: Appeal Filed in Wendy Williams’ Guardian’s Battle With Lifetime Hours Before Documentary Release
The legal battle between Wendy Williams’ court-appointed guardian and Lifetime quickly intensified.
According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, an appeal was filed as part of the fight between Sabrina Morrissey, Williams’ temporary guardian, and the television company.
As we previously reported, on Thursday, Morrissey filed a lawsuit against Lifetime. The case was filed under seal and hidden from the public.
The lawsuit was brought before the release of Lifetime’s documentary Where is Wendy Williams? which the network scheduled to air this weekend.
In clips from the doc, Wendy’s family claimed the ex-talk show host had been moved to a medical facility by the guardian.
The family claimed the guardian did not allow them to call Wendy, but Wendy had access to call them.
The legal drama started in early 2022 when Wendy claimed Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts. She filed a lawsuit demanding her funds be released.
Wells Fargo claimed Wendy’s financial advisor feared the entertainer was of “unsound mind” and would be financially exploited. The court ordered Wendy to be placed under guardianship where Morrissey has full control over her finances and health decisions.
This week, Wendy’s family claimed they had not been given a voice in the decision and cut out of the court proceedings.
The case was sealed by the court — prohibiting details of the case from being viewed by the public.
The lawsuit filed by Morrissey on Thursday requested a temporary restraining order. All signs point to the relief being the documentary being blocked from airing this weekend.
Based on court records, it appears that a hearing was held on the petition and a decision was reached. The documents are still sealed — it’s unclear which party prevailed in court.
However, earlier today, one of the parties filed a separate case to appeal the original decision. All records are sealed.
The docket noted the appeal is of a decision made in the case filed on Thursday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, a statement was released about Wendy’s health by a woman named Jennifer Hanley.
Hanley works at the firm Ridge Hill Group which specializes in crisis communications. Emails to Hanley asking for clarification on who hired her were not answered.
The statement claimed Wendy had been diagnosed with “primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.”
The statement went on to praise Wendy’s care team. It read, “Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”
Lifetime has yet to comment on the matter.