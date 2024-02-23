Your tip
Wendy Williams' Guardian Files Sealed Lawsuit Against Lifetime Ahead of Bombshell Documentary Release

Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams' court-appointed guardian has sued Lifetime's parent company, A&E Television Network.

By:

Feb. 22 2024, Published 7:09 p.m. ET

Wendy Williams' court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrisey, has filed a lawsuit against Lifetime's parent company, A&E Television Network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While details of the filing remain unknown due to its sealed status, court documents obtained by this outlet suggest it's an attempt to block the network from airing an explosive two-part documentary on the former talk show host.

Source: MEGA

A two-part documentary on Williams' life since the ending of her talk show is set to air on February 24,

The documents reveal Morrisey is seeking injunctive relief, which means she's requesting the judge to take action on a particular matter.

This could mean the filing was made to prevent the airing of Lifetime's Where is Wendy Williams on February 24.

Source: MEGA

Wendy's team announced she's been diagnoised with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

According to Lifetime, the two-part documentary promises viewers "a raw, honest and unfiltered reality of Wendy’s life after she was placed under financial guardianship, shedding light on the vulnerabilities that has turned Wendy into the Hot Topic herself."

"Suffering mental and physical issues, Wendy’s delicate state of mind, erratic behavior and declining health were all captured by the cameras."

Source: MEGA

Lifetime claims Williams 'delicate state of mind, erratic behavior and declining health' were caught on cameras for the doc.

On Wednesday, Williams' team released a statement to "correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health."

"As Wendy's fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves' Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health," the statement read.

"Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions."

Source: MEGA

Williams was appointed a guardian by the court in 2022.

The statement went on to announce Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, the same disease that's plagued actor Bruce Willis.

"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)," the statement revealed.

Aphasia is a condition "affecting language and communication abilities," and FTD is a progressive disorder impacting "behavior and cognitive functions."

Williams' team noted that both conditions "have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

The statement additionally thanked her current care team and the "extraordinary work" of specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine, adding that "receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires."

The former talk show host's camp made a point to note that Williams is "still able to do many things for herself" and the decision to announce her diagnosis was to "advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy."

