Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Grilled About His Finances as Insurance Company Fights His Claim Over Rain-Damaged Ferrari
By: Ryan Naumann Feb. 22 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s battle with his insurance company over an alleged rain-damaged Ferrari heated up. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Essentia Insurance Company accused Hunter of failing to turn over a series of financial documents despite being ordered to produce them in the battle.

Source: @THEREALKEVINHUNTER/INSTAGRAM Kevin's story is being questioned in court.

As we first reported, Hunter sued Essentia in 2022. He claimed the company refused to pay on a policy he had on a 2018 Ferrari California T 2DR Retractable Hardtop. Hunter said his car was damaged on November 11, 2021, while parked outside his friend Reggie’s home in Pompano Beach, Florida. The roof had been left open before an alleged heavy rainstorm.

In his lawsuit, he said the Ferrari sustained extensive damage. He notified Essentia days later and an inspector was sent out by the insurance company. In his lawsuit, Hunter said he never received payment for the damage despite having complied with Essentia’s requests.

Source: MEGA Wendy and her son Kevin Jr.

Essentia denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The insurance company questioned whether Hunter’s story was true. The insurance company hired a meteorologist to investigate Hunter’s claims. Essentia claimed the expert claimed there was no rain at the location on the day and time when Hunter said the car was damaged. The expert determined that no rain occurred in Pompano Beach on November 11, 2021 until after 11 PM when there was “mere trace amount of precipitation.”

“[Hunter’s] misrepresentations about the event of loss and cause of loss nullify any coverage here,” Essentia argued in court. As we first reported, Essentia recently demanded Hunter turn over a copy of his bank statements. In addition, it wanted a copy of his divorce settlement with Wendy.

Source: @THEREALKEVINHUNTER/INSTAGRAM Essentia said it didn't rain at the location Kevin said his car was damaged.

On top of his bank records, the insurance company asked Hunter to turn over information about personal loans he obtained from friends and all credit card statements from 2020 to the present. The judge ordered Hunter to produce the records despite his opposition. No decision has been made on Essentia’s recent motion.

Source: MEGA The exes in happier times.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter has been facing financial hardship ever since Wendy was placed under court-ordered guardianship. The alimony payments Wendy had agreed to pay in the divorce were cut off abruptly. Hunter recently sold off his Florida home and was ordered to pay $20k in a lawsuit over an unpaid credit card bill.

In addition, Hunter sued the producers of Wendy’s former talk show for $10 million over alleged wrongful termination. The producers denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The case is ongoing.