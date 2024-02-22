Top 'Sherri' Executive Found Dead From Suspected Suicide After Investigation Into Missing Cash and Unpaid Studio Rent: Report

A top executive from the popular daytime talk show Sherri was found dead from a suspected suicide this month, RadarOnline.com can report. The top exec’s death came amid an investigation into missing money from the show and unpaid studio rent.

In a shocking and heartbreaking development to come more than one year after Sherri Shepherd’s show Sherri launched in September 2022, it was revealed that Matt Uzzle, 50, was found dead at his New York home on February 13.