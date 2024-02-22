Hailey Bieber 'Fed Up' with Husband Justin Bieber's Immature Behavior: Report
Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly going through a rough patch in their marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A bombshell report alleged the Rhode Skin founder has been hitting the Hollywood party circuit hard — with the Stay singer nowhere in sight — after a series of blowups over exes, starting a family, and his endless adolescent behavior.
Things were especially frosty between the couple, on their recent trip to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, where cameras locked onto a stone-faced Justin, 30, while Hailey, 27, bounced around with Khloe Kardashian during the halftime show to the music of onetime rival Usher.
According to the report, sources snitched Hailey's brazen display was humiliating for the Baby singer — especially since Usher's star is on the rise.
"He seemed to want to be anywhere but sitting next to his wife," an insider told the National Enquirer. "You have to wonder why he bothered to go. He obviously wasn't enjoying Usher's performance, the game — or Hailey's company."
"And the more fun Hailey had, the gloomier Justin got!" the tipster added.
Sources reportedly claimed Hailey has been deeply frustrated with her immature husband and suffered a serious case of cabin fever while trapped with the Yummy hitmaker during various health crises.
Justin had to cancel his 2021 tour when Lyme disease zapped him three years ago. In 2022, Hailey suffered a mini-stroke that led to her diagnosis of patent foramen ovale, or PTO, which is a hole between the left and right atria of the heart.
"They hardly left the house in three years," a source claimed of the couple. "From Hailey's point of view, they're still spending too much time together. She's literally sick of the sight of him!"
Insiders also alleged the 27-year-old model is fed up with Justin's steadfast refusal to look or act his age.
"It's like living with a kid. She can't even stand the clothes he wears," a mole said. "He's clingy and needy and she's tired of being his nursemaid. They've been fighting a lot."
The married couple is also reportedly at odds with each other over starting a family when Hailey is convinced Justin is a baby himself!
"That's why she's hitting the clubs with her galpals," a source noted. "At first, she was only doing it to make Justin jealous and get his act together, but she's enjoying the attention she gets from other guys now while Justin plays video games at home."
"If things don't get better, Hailey will hit the highway and make Justin pay the fare!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Justin and Hailey's reps for comment.