HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa's Company Scores Victory in $350k Lawsuit Over Real Estate Deal Gone South

A Los Angeles-based woman dropped her lawsuit against Tarek El Moussa’s company over an alleged breach of contract. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ruby Vidato informed the court she wanted to dismiss all claims against Tarek Buys Houses.

As we first reported, Vidato sued the HGTV star’s company for $350k in damages. El Moussa was not a defendant. Tarek Buys Houses is a “private real estate investment company dedicated to helping property-owners in tough situations sell houses for cash.”

The company “pays cash for houses, single-or multi-family, in any condition, helping homeowners achieve the fairest as-is price for their home.” In the lawsuit, Vidato claimed El Moussa’s company agreed to purchase her 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Los Angeles for $1.8 million in May 2022.

Vidato signed the deal and removed the tenants who were living in the residence. In court documents, weeks after the deal was agreed to, Vidato claimed a rep for Tarek Buys House called her and backed out.

Vidato claimed the rep said they could not move forward with the deal due to “market shifting and other excuses.” She said Tarek Buys Houses sent her a Cancellation of Escrow and Contract form to sign. Vidato said she refused to sign because she didn’t agree to the deal being canceled.

Vidato said she sold her home for $1.5 million in September 2022, a full $300k less than her deal with Tarek’s business. Her lawsuit demanded $350k in damages plus attorney fees. In response, Tarek Buys Houses denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The company accused Vidato of having failed to kick out her tenants by the agreed-upon deadline.

In addition, the company claimed Vidato’s daughter sent a text to a company rep stating her mother wanted out of the deal. Tarek Buys Homes demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out. The HGTV star’s company asked that its legal bills be reimbursed by Vidato.