NoHo Renters Accuse HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa of Evicting Them to Build Snazzy 138-Unit Complex

Longtime renters in North Hollywood are blasting HGTV sensation Tarek El Moussa for forcing them to uproot from their homes so he can build a towering white 138-unit apartment block in what he described as his "biggest ever flip," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Locals at the rent-controlled units were shocked to be hit with eviction notices giving them 120 days to leave shortly after El Moussa revealed his latest venture. Per the Ellis Act, seniors or disabled tenants have up to one year to vacate.