NoHo Renters Accuse HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa of Evicting Them to Build Snazzy 138-Unit Complex
Longtime renters in North Hollywood are blasting HGTV sensation Tarek El Moussa for forcing them to uproot from their homes so he can build a towering white 138-unit apartment block in what he described as his "biggest ever flip," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Locals at the rent-controlled units were shocked to be hit with eviction notices giving them 120 days to leave shortly after El Moussa revealed his latest venture. Per the Ellis Act, seniors or disabled tenants have up to one year to vacate.
The former Flip or Flop star has big plans to transform the nearly 100-year-old complex into a top-of-the-line residential complex equipped with "super modern" decor and a rooftop pool. The project is called NoHo 138.
"This has been my home a long time," Cathy Livas told Eyewitness News. "I'm very comfortable here."
"We'd love to talk to Tarek or the city about maybe developing in the empty lot, maybe developing on the other side of the building," tenant Jonpaul Rodriguez said, KABC reported. "Because we're talking about three different properties here and maybe restoring this."
"We're not leaving until we're treated fairly," another tenant, Naomi Clemick, told KTLA5.
One resident said they had been through enough with their previous landlord, Arthur Aslanian, who was convicted on federal charges involving their North Hollywood bungalows last year.
"So, we have one scumbag slumlord who is in jail now for murder-for-hire and arson on our building and now we have 'TV Town' trying to take over," Clemick added.
- Man Sues Tarek El Moussa’s Company Over Canceled LA Mansion Sale, Says He Lost $300k
- Christina Haack Squashes Beef With Ex-Husband Tarek's New Wife Heather Rae After Explosive Public Fight
- Tarek El Moussa Back At Work In First Sighting Since Heated Dispute With Ex-Wife Christina Haack At Son's Soccer Game
According to the project website, the partners of NoHo 138 have attempted "to get in touch with the remaining tenants to have an amicable discussion regarding final move out agreements."
It was also noted NoHo 138 will "continue to handle any potential move out agreements if desired by the existing tenants during this period of time."
A rep for El Moussa said they wish to continue working with residents to work out suitable arrangements, stating in part, "The goal is to work closely and respectfully with the current tenants by providing proper move-out compensation and constructing a safe and pristine new apartment complex that will also include 14 low-income units."
Just weeks ago, it was revealed El Moussa's show with wife Heather got the green light for season 2.
"During the new season, the couple will face unexpected challenges both professionally and personally, including welcoming a new baby and contending with strong headwinds from the tumultuous southern California real estate market," HGTV teased about what fans can expect to see next on The Flipping El Moussas.
"Despite it all, this new family of five will still make time for fun family celebrations, while the couple solidifies their working relationship in an unpredictable economy."