Tarek El Moussa
Man Sues Tarek El Moussa’s Company Over Canceled LA Mansion Sale, Says He Lost $300k

tarek el moussa spotted first time soccer fight christina haack
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 4 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

A Los Angeles man says Tarek El Moussa’s company backed out of a deal to buy his home and now he’s demanding $350k in damages, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Ruby Vidato has filed suit against the reality star’s company Tarek Buys Houses.

tarek el moussa spotted first time soccer fight christina haack
Vidato accuses the reality star’s business of breach of contract. According to the website for Tarek Buys Houses, the company is a “private real estate investment company dedicated to helping property-owners in tough situations sell houses for cash.”

The company touts they “pay cash for houses, single-or multi-family, in any condition, helping homeowners achieve the fairest as-is price for their home.”

tarek el moussa spotted first time soccer fight christina haack
In the lawsuit, Vidato said he is the owner of a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Los Angeles.

In May 2022, he claimed Tarek Buys Houses agreed to buy his property for $1.8. million. He signed the deal and kicked out his tenants.

MORE ON:
Tarek El Moussa
However, weeks later, he said one of the owners of Tarek Buys Houses said they could not move forward with the deal due to “market shifting and other excuses.”

He said the owner promised to follow up the following day. However, Vidato said he never heard back and did not return his future calls.

tarek el moussa spotted first time soccer fight christina haack
Days later, another employee from the company called to tell him the deal was dead. The man claims Tarek Buys Houses sent him a Cancellation of Escrow and Contract to sign. However, he refused because the paperwork said the cancellation was mutually agreed upon.

Vidato demanded the company pay him $50k in damages for canceling the deal. ‘More than five months have elapsed since the Demand and Defendant have failed to perform as required under the Purchase Agreement.”

tarek el moussa flip or flop ending mexico heather photos
In the suit, Vidato said he sold the home for $1.5 million in September 2022, $300k less than the deal he had with Tarek.

Vidato says he’s been damaged by Tarek Buys House pulling out of the deal. The lawsuit seeks $350k in damages plus attorney fees.

