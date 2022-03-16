Over And Out! Tarek El Moussa Storms Out Of On-Camera Interview With Ex Christina Haack in Final Episode Of ‘Flip Or Flop’

Tarek El Moussa heard out ex-wife Christina Haack’s suggestions for their final home renovation in a new teaser clip for the Flip or Flop season 10 finale, but couldn’t help but nod his head.

A playful sneak peek video shared by People on March 16 showed Tarek, 40, and Christina, 38, trying to get on the same page while viewing a Spanish-inspired house.

It was going to be a work in progress for the former flames, although the property did have some desirable features including a “really cute floor plan.” Nonetheless, they did disagree on how to approach the backyard as the sprawling pool needed new tiling and to be replastered.