Global Glamour: Danielle Vasinova on Harper's Bazaar Vietnam Cover

Seeing actresses venture into other roles or industries isn’t new to global audiences. Yet despite this common occurrence, only a few can make the opportunity work in their favor, let alone represent a community that deserves recognition. When Danielle Vasinova, a high-spirited actress of Native American and Czech descent best known for her colorful action-adventure roles, landed on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, it sent a resounding message to young girls and women, particularly those of underrepresented backgrounds, that they too belong in the glamorous world of fashion and beyond.

Danielle’s journey as an actress began after she was inspired to follow in the footsteps of her grandmother, who was an actress in Prague. Her presence on the cover sparks crucial conversations about cultural representation and inspires progress toward a more equitable landscape where all backgrounds and ethnicities are valued and celebrated. It's a ripple effect, starting with a single image and extending outwards to impact both the fashion industry and society.

Fashion magazines like Harper’s Bazaar have a loyal following that considers its takes on fashion, travel, luxury, and lifestyle. While landing a spot within its well-curated pages is enough to spark discussion, imagine what gracing the cover feels like. It was “such an honor” for Danielle, seeing as how it highlighted her grace, beauty, and natural yet diverse talents. Yet Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam wasn’t the only fashion magazine that noticed Danielle. Vogue Mexico also signed her as the cover girl for their December 2023 and January 2024 issues, a rare opportunity for many but a welcome experience for the Czech-Native American actress.

Danielle traveled to Bacalar, a town in Mexico on Lake Bacalar, also called the Lagoon of Seven Colors, for the shoot. Her beauty matched the jaw-dropping landscape that served as the cover’s background. Nonetheless, even before the magazines highlighted Danielle and her works, she was already making a name for herself in the entertainment industry. In 2023, she starred alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in the action/thriller movie Darkness of Man, which is about an Interpol operative who takes on the role of father figure to Jayden, the son of an informant killed in a routine raid gone wrong.

On the other hand, because of her comfort with action roles, Danielle is also intimately involved as the title star of the video game Belle’s War, based on the popular comic book 13 Chambers from Image Comics. After movies and video games, Danielle showed her acting prowess through music. She was the lead actress in the music video Bullets in the Gun by the late singer Toby Keith. The song tells of a drifter who fell in love with a dancer who decided to steal from her boss and flee to the country. As the two make off, they eventually end up in a shootout where his partner abandons him. The plot was right up Danielle’s alley. The year has just begun, but Danielle is off to a great start. Only time will tell when and where she will make her next groundbreaking move.