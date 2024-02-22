Bill Cosby’s Wife 'Not Leaving' Embattled Comedian, No Marriage Issues and Not Living Apart Despite Rumors: Rep
Bill Cosby and his wife Camille's marriage is solid despite rumors the couple of 60 years is on the verge of a split, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 86-year-old embattled comedian's significant other is "not leaving" him despite his uphill legal battles, with Bill's representative, Andrew Wyatt, scoffing at the speculation their decades-long union is over and they are living separately.
"She's not leaving him," Wyatt told RadarOnline.com, pointing out the pair celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary just last month. "He's 86 and she's almost 80. She wouldn't divorce him now," he shared, laughing, "It doesn't make sense."
"She loves Mr. Cosby," Wyatt emphasized, adding Camille "is not giving up on their marriage."
As for the claims they are "living apart," Wyatt told RadarOnline.com that couldn't be further from the truth as Camille "takes care" of Bill, who is blind.
Wyatt also laughed off the accusation Bill "lives" at his Philadelphia mansion and that Camille stays more than 300 miles away at their MA abode, revealing the married couple of six decades bounce around between their Massachusetts home and their properties in New York.
The Cosbys have been dodging rumors there's trouble in paradise for years — especially after Bill went to prison after being convicted of sexual assault. The verdict was eventually overturned in 2021.
And as for why the duo doesn't wear wedding rings, the answer is simple: "At their age, they don't have to prove anything to anyone," Wyatt shared.
National Enquirer sparked the rumors, claiming that Camille "finally had enough" and was "ready to pull the trigger" on their marriage — but RadarOnline.com can confirm there's no truth behind the accusations.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Months ago, sources shared how Bill and Camille recently celebrated their monumental anniversary, revealing to this outlet that their festivities would be "small" and "nothing big" as they didn't have the funds to splurge on an elaborate party.
As RadarOnline.com reported, money is tight for the pair as they continue fighting Bill's never-ending sexual assault lawsuits, with insiders sharing that the Cosbys are in "financial turmoil" from the legal bills.
Bill and Camille married on January 25, 1964. They have five children, with two sadly passing away. Their middle child, Ennis, who was their only son, was murdered in January 1997 after being shot while being robbed. He was only 27 years old. Bill and Camille's second youngest daughter, Ensa, died in 2018 at 44 after a battle with renal disease.