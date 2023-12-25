Bill Cosby's 60th Wedding Anniversary With Camille Will Be 'Small and Nothing Big' as Money Problems Pile Up
Bill and Camille Cosby's 60th wedding anniversary is quickly approaching — but they won't be doing anything over-the-top to celebrate the monumental moment "because they can't" due to the embattled comedian's mounting legal issues, which RadarOnline.com is told has depleted their funds.
Bill and Camille married on January 25, 1964, and while they will honor their six-decade union, sources connected to the Cosbys revealed whatever they plan "will be small" and "nothing big" as the pair has been facing significant money woes after his 2021 prison release. However, the former Cosby Show star will keep one tradition alive for his bride.
"Bill usually goes all out every year," an insider told RadarOnline.com, adding he decorates their homes with "every kind of flower" on their yearly anniversary. Despite their "dire" financial issues, we can reveal that Bill plans to continue the flower custom.
Our source said Bill won't be taking his wife of 60 years to an elaborate dinner "because they can't," adding that however they decide to celebrate will be private.
It's likely the comedian and his significant other will stay at home, considering the source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the 86-year-old "fears for his life" and is "scared to leave" because he thinks someone could kill him "for fame."
We're told Bill grew paranoid after Dave Chappelle was attacked during his stand-up show at the Hollywood Bowl in May.
The trusted insider said that the incident with Chappelle "really scared him."
As this outlet reported, Chappelle was tackled during his historic stand-up six months ago and over a year after Cosby announced his comedy comeback; however, that all changed when a man tackled Dave to the ground and pulled a fake gun with a knife blade on him.
Our insider said that's when Cosby "decided" not to do his comedy tour comeback.
We also revealed that the former sitcom legend is on a "fixed income" and in a "dire" financial situation as he hasn't worked since 2015.
Bill and Camille are said to be in "financial turmoil" as the Cosby patriarch faces endless lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual assault.
Our insider disclosed that the money problems have caused "major issues" between the married pair. But regardless of the situation, we're told that Bill and Camille are "happily married" and determined to spend their remaining years together.
As the source put it, "Where are they going to go?" after nearly 60 years.