Bill Cosby's 60th Wedding Anniversary With Camille Will Be 'Small and Nothing Big' as Money Problems Pile Up

Bill and Camille Cosby 's 60th wedding anniversary is quickly approaching — but they won't be doing anything over-the-top to celebrate the monumental moment "because they can't" due to the embattled comedian's mounting legal issues, which RadarOnline.com is told has depleted their funds.

Bill and Camille married on January 25, 1964, and while they will honor their six-decade union, sources connected to the Cosbys revealed whatever they plan "will be small" and "nothing big" as the pair has been facing significant money woes after his 2021 prison release. However, the former Cosby Show star will keep one tradition alive for his bride.

"Bill usually goes all out every year," an insider told RadarOnline.com, adding he decorates their homes with "every kind of flower" on their yearly anniversary. Despite their "dire" financial issues, we can reveal that Bill plans to continue the flower custom.

Our source said Bill won't be taking his wife of 60 years to an elaborate dinner "because they can't," adding that however they decide to celebrate will be private.